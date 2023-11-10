Hawks to Spotlight Small Businesses at 4:04 PM Every Day on 'Downtown Spectacular' Display

Local Businesses to be Included in Team’s ‘Lift As We Fly’ Campaign. Learn more at Hawks.com/smallbiz

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks today officially shared details of the ‘Lift As We Fly’ campaign and plans to spotlight small businesses every day throughout the remainder of the season in conjunction with the team’s 2023-24 Nike NBA Fly City Edition uniform and court which were unveiled last week.

The new uniforms and court are comprised of key design elements inspired by the city of Atlanta, which is known for its spirit and determination.

At 4:04 p.m. every day beginning Saturday, Nov. 11, the Hawks will spotlight small businesses on the team’s massive, state-of-the-art display located on the corner of Marietta Street and Centennial Olympic Park Drive for one minute and 40 seconds.

Both the Downtown Spectacular and State Farm Arena Digital Marquee (located on Centennial Olympic Park Drive by State Farm Dr.) displays provide exposure to millions of visitors annually that frequent downtown Atlanta. In addition, these local organizations will also be featured on the team’s small business directory online at Hawks.com/smallbiz.

“We are thrilled to begin spotlighting small businesses on our massive displays outside of our award-winning venue to provide them additional recognition and awareness,” said Hawks Vice President of Marketing Narcis Alikhani. “We all lift each other up and are interconnected, and we feel that this particular campaign and these new Fly City Edition uniforms celebrate the power of collaboration in achieving success.”

As part of this campaign, the Hawks also announced that the first small business to be spotlighted on these downtown displays will be Reuben’s Deli, a made-to-order sandwich shop also located in downtown Atlanta. Reuben’s has found success by making every sandwich a masterpiece using freshly sliced meats and freshly baked bread. Reuben’s has served their famous made-to-order sandwiches, fresh soups, and salads since 1996.

“Reuben’s Deli is honored to be the first business recognized by the Hawks in their ‘Lift As We Fly’ campaign,” said Reuben’s Deli Owner Claudio Furgiuele. “We hope that this additional brand awareness will encourage more Atlantans to come downtown and enjoy our famous made-to-order sandwiches that we’ve been serving more than 25 years.”

The Hawks 2023-24 Nike NBA Fly City Edition uniform and corresponding court are set for an official debut on Saturday, Nov. 11 during the team’s home game against Miami. The game, powered by Georgia Power, is set to tip off at 7:30 p.m. at State Farm Arena.

Limited tickets remain for the game, which can be purchased at Hawks.com/tickets.