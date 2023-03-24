Hawks to Become First U.S. Professional Sports Team to Partner with Visit South Africa for Unique Theme Night at Upcoming Home Game

Hawks To Celebrate South Africa as the ‘Ultimate Vacation Destination’ During Game Against Memphis This Sunday, March 26; One Lucky Fan Will Walk Away from Sunday’s Game with a Trip to South Africa

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks today announced that they will team up with Visit South Africa for a theme night for the team’s home game against Memphis at 6 p.m. this upcoming Sunday, March 26th to celebrate the destination’s diverse offerings and giveaway a trip to South Africa to one lucky winner. Building off the excitement around the recent non-stop service between Atlanta and both Cape Town and Johannesburg, the Hawks will be the first professional sports team in the United States to partner with Visit South Africa. Throughout the game, the Hawks will incorporate the sights and sounds of South Africa into various in-game activations.

“We are thrilled to partner with Visit South Africa to celebrate the country’s unique tourist experiences this Sunday night at State Farm Arena, where our fans will see several unique integrations throughout the game,” said Hawks Chief Revenue Officer Andrew Saltzman.

Prior to the game, the Hawks and Visit South Africa will host a happy hour event with key media and travel trade stakeholders as well as leadership from the Hawks. During the game, one lucky fan will win a trip to South Africa. Also taking place on the arena concourse, the ATL Hawks Dancers will perform a dance routine to popular music from South Africa.

“As part of our ongoing programs to promote the Delta Air Lines’ Atlanta-Cape Town/ Johannesburg routes specifically, and destination South Africa more broadly, Visit South Africa is proud to share the message that it has bever been easier for Hawks fans to connect with our vibrant people and unique experiences when they #VisitSouthAfrica,” said Jerry Mpufane, President South African Tourism North America.

As part of the evening’s food and beverage, State Farm Arena Executive Chef Joe Schafer will curate various South African inspired menu items, which will be served at the arena’s premium spaces.

Earlier this month, it was announced that halftime of Sunday’s game will feature a performance from one of the world’s most influential rappers Gucci Mane. Also known as the East Atlanta Santa, Gucci Mane has more Top 10 albums on Billboard’s ‘Top Rap Albums’ chart than any other hip-hop artist in history.