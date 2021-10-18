Hawks Studio Presents ‘Hawks All-Access Playoffs 2021’ On Hawks Youtube Channel

ATLANTA – Earlier today, Hawks Studios, the in-house creative team for the Atlanta Hawks, debuted ‘Hawks All-Access Playoffs 2021’ on the Hawks official YouTube channel. The three-episode series grants fans a behind-the-scenes look at the 2020-21 Hawks team that defeated two higher-seeded teams on their way to the Atlanta franchise’s second-ever trip to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Featuring unique angles of all the key moments, never-before-seen footage from practices, media availabilities and private postgame areas such as the locker room and player tunnel, Hawks All-Access is a comprehensive, insider’s look at the run that made the city of Atlanta and beyond believe.

A 45-second snippet of Episode 1, which chronicles the Hawks Eastern Conference First Round series versus the New York Knicks, can be seen here.

“Our Hawks Studios team found ourselves in the middle of one of the NBA’s best stories. We were fortunate to have incredible access and recorded a treasure trove of never-before-seen footage,” said Hawks’ Sr. Vice President and Executive Director of Hawks Studios Matt Bunting. “We are proud to show our fans the true depth and emotion of that special group and the remarkable playoff run that captivated so many.”

The following episodes of the trilogy are scheduled to be posted:

- Episode 2: Monday, October 18

- Episode 3: Tuesday, October 19

Hawks Studios, an award-winning in-house creative team at the Atlanta Hawks, focuses on creating innovative, buzzworthy and original content to grow relationships with the club’s corporate partners. The team gets their inspiration from the City of Atlanta, which has had a large influence on American pop culture and from the NBA, a league that has played a major role in redefining the way music, fashion, politics, and sports interact.

