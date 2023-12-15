Hawks Spread Holiday Cheer with Students and Teachers at the Boyce L. Ansley School in Atlanta

Principal Owner Jami Gertz Joined Members of the Hawks Staff and Lady Hawks in Making Wish Lists Come True for Local Youth Experiencing Homelessness

ATLANTA – As part of the season of giving, Atlanta Hawks Principal Owner Jami Gertz, members of the Lady Hawks, and team members of the Atlanta Hawks and College Park Skyhawks made wishes come true for more than 60 students and teachers at The Boyce L. Ansley School, a tuition-free private school for youth experiencing homelessness in Atlanta.

In addition to providing an exemplary educational experience, the school also provides breakfast, lunch, snacks, school supplies, transportation, after-school programming, and wrap-around family support at no additional cost to the students or families.

The Lady Hawks is a group comprised of the wives, significant others, and mothers of Hawks players, coaches, basketball operations staff, and management. Joining the Lady Hawks on site to volunteer at the day’s festivities were staff from the Hawks, members of Hawks Entertainment including the ATL Hawks Dancers, the Southside Crew, and Colli Hawk, the College Park Skyhawks official mascot.

“Our commitment to the community is paramount, and we looked at this event at the Boyce L. Ansley School as an opportunity to create memorable moments for some of our city’s most-deserving youth,” said Hawks Principal Owner Jami Gertz. “We truly believe that everyone deserves an opportunity to celebrate the holiday season, and we’re grateful to be in a position to bring joy to our community and those who need it most.”

Students from the school were able to create a wish list by writing a letter asking for specific holiday gifts. These letters were placed on a tree in the Hawks corporate office where team members and members of the Lady Hawks were given an opportunity to adopt a student’s holiday wish list and sponsor their gift.

Teachers from the school also wrote wish lists. In addition, the Lady Hawks and volunteers participated in arts and crafts, a photobooth, and more activities with the students.

“For the students and families at The Ansley School who experience a wide range of hardships including food insecurity, job instability, and homelessness, true hope flies with Hawks’ wings this holiday season,” said Boyce L. Ansley School Head of School, Ray James. “The Hawks’ generous commitment to our students and families aligns with The Ansley School values of Community and Empowerment, personifying these values for kids who need it most.”

The ‘Hawks for the Holidays’ event is part of the Hawks’ Season of Giving initiatives that are bringing holiday joy for all ages throughout the Atlanta community. Earlier this month, the Hawks and State Farm® partnered for a ‘Bingo, Beats, and Brunch’ event at Meals on Wheels Atlanta for senior citizens.