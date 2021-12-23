Hawks Sign Wes Iwundu To 10-Day Contract

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks today announced the signing of shooting guard Wes Iwundu to a 10-day contract. Iwundu will wear No. 24. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Selected by the Orlando Magic with the 33rd overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Iwundu has appeared in 223 games (50 starts) throughout his NBA career, compiling averages of 4.3 points and 2.4 rebounds in 16.8 minutes (.407 FG%, .799 FT%). The 6-6 shooting guard has suited up for the Magic (2017-20), Dallas Mavericks (2020-21) and New Orleans Pelicans (2020-21). He appeared in 10 playoff games with the Magic during the 2019 and 2020 postseasons.

During the 2017-18 season, the Houston, TX native saw action in nine games (all starts), with the Lakeland Magic, NBA G League affiliate of Orlando, tallying 15.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals in 35.0 minutes (.392 FG%, .755 FT%).

Iwundu was a four-year player at Kansas State University, appearing in 132 games (123 starts), owning averages of 9.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 28.2 minutes (.463 FG%, .338 3FG%, .688 FT%). He was named to the All-Big 12 Third Team twice (2016, 2017) and the Big 12 All-Defensive Team once (2016).