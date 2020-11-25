Atlanta Hawks Sign Restricted Free Agent Bogdan Bogdanovic

ATLANTA -– The Atlanta Hawks have signed restricted free agent guard Bogdan Bogdanovic, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

“Bogdan has a great feel for the game, and we expect him to be a great fit for us with his high-level offensive skill set, experience and toughness,” said Hawks President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Travis Schlenk. “It’s no secret that one of our biggest areas of focus in free agency was adding shooting and quality depth. With Bogdan as part of our incoming group, we feel those are now areas of strength.”

Bogdanovic, 28, averaged 15.1 points, 3.4 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 29.0 minutes for the Kings last season (.440 FG%, .372 3FG%, .741 FT%), appearing in 61 games (28 starts). He was tied for 24th in the NBA in three-pointers made (164). In his three-year career in Sacramento, the native of Belgrade, Serbia has totaled 13.5 points, 3.5 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 28.2 minutes (.434 FG%, .374 3FG%, .806 FT%) in 209 games (97 starts).

Originally the 27th overall pick in the first round of the 2014 NBA Draft by Phoenix, the 6-foot-6 Bogdanovic played internationally for Partizan (Serbia) and Fenerbahce (Turkey) before coming to the NBA.

He will wear jersey No. 13.