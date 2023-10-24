Hawks Reveal Details for 'Opening Night presented by State Farm' on Friday, Oct. 27

Hawks and State Farm Partnered in Distributing 2,000 Opening Night T-Shirts to 20 Atlanta-Area Non-Profit Organizations; Both Organizations Team Up for Pep Rally To Impact Local Youth This Thursday, Oct. 26

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks will open the 2023-24 NBA regular season at home against the New York Knicks at the award-winning State Farm Arena on Friday, Oct. 27 at 7:30 p.m. Dubbed ‘Opening Night presented by State Farm’, every fan in attendance will receive a red ‘2023 Opening Night’ t-shirt courtesy of State Farm.

The game is expected to be sold out; fans can secure their spot at Hawks.com/tickets.

“Hawks basketball is back, and we are thrilled to welcome fans to State Farm Arena as we tip off the 2023-24 season,” said Steve Koonin, Chief Executive Officer for the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena. “Alongside our partners at State Farm, we know our fans and the city of Atlanta can anticipate another great basketball season on and off the court as we continue to be True to Atlanta.”

To build excitement leading up to the Opening Night, nearly 2,000 Atlanta Hawks Opening Night t-shirts will be delivered to 20 local nonprofit organizations throughout the extended metro Atlanta area. Fans will be gifted with the commemorative t-shirt and invited to share videos showcasing their enthusiasm and support.

On Thursday afternoon, Oct. 26, the Hawks and State Farm will team up for their second annual opening night pep rally at Coan Park Recreation Center. Select youth will be treated to enjoy interactive stations that include basketball drills, a meet-and-greet opportunity with Hawks players and performances from Hawks Entertainment.

Last Friday, the Hawks and State Farm celebrated their five years of partnership with a special video highlighting the accomplishments and accolades of the award-winning venue.

“We look forward to another great season with the Atlanta Hawks and fans across the community,” said Dan Krause, State Farm Senior Vice President. “Through our continued partnership with the Hawks, State Farm is proud to serve the greater Atlanta area as a good neighbor, fighting food insecurity and building stronger communities for everyone.”

Chase, the official bank, credit card, wealth management, and investment banking partner of the Hawks, will offer Chase debit and credit cardmembers a one-time 50 percent discount offer on all food purchased throughout the evening. Chase cardholders can access this offer by using their card on site at State Farm Arena.

Last month, the Hawks announced their highly-anticipated promotional schedule for the 2023-24 NBA season, promising fans an unforgettable lineup of events and experiences at the award-winning State Farm Arena. Packed with thrilling giveaways, engaging theme nights and special ticket offers, this season promises to be an unforgettable experience for fans of all ages.

The calendar includes multiple home games, each dedicated to honoring and celebrating the rich diversity of Hawks fans. Learn more at Hawks.com/promos.