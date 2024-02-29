Hawks Request Waivers on Patty Mills

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks have requested waivers on guard Patty Mills, the team announced today.

Mills appeared in 19 games with the Hawks during the 2023-24 season, averaging 2.7 points and 1.1 rebounds in 10.6 minutes of play.

The Canberra, Australia native has seen action in 879 career games (107 starts), owning averages of 8.9 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in 20.2 minutes per game. Throughout his 15-year NBA career, Mills has suited up for Portland (2009-11), San Antonio (2011-21), Brooklyn, (2021-23) and Atlanta (2023-24).