Hawks Request Waivers On Carmelo Anthony

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has requested waivers on Carmelo Anthony, it was announced today.

Anthony was acquired by the Hawks on July 25 as part of a three-team transaction, with the Hawks also receiving a protected 2022 first-round draft pick from the Oklahoma City Thunder and Justin Anderson from the Philadelphia 76ers. As part of the trade, the Hawks traded Mike Muscala to Philadelphia and Dennis Schröder to Oklahoma City, and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot was traded from Philadelphia to Oklahoma City.