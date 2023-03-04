Hawks Raise $144,000 for Fifth Annual ‘Black History Month Assist Challenge’ to Support the Prostate Cancer Foundation

More than $777,000 Donated to the Prostate Cancer Foundation Since the Launch of Campaign in 2019

ATLANTA – Earlier this evening at the Hawks’ game, the Atlanta Hawks Foundation presented a check of $144,000 to the Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF) as a part of the team’s fifth annual Black History Month Assist Challenge. Throughout the month of February, the Hawks Foundation committed to donating $250 for every assist registered by the team.

This season, the Hawks totaled 288 assists bringing the donation total to $72,000. In addition, Hawks Principal Owners Tony Ressler and Jami Gertz alongside the Ressler Gertz Family Foundation matched the initial donation to bring the total to $144,000.

“Fighting prostate cancer and increasing awareness about the disease among Black men is a team effort, which is why our campaign with the Prostate Cancer Foundation is so important,” said Executive Vice President of External Affairs and Executive Director of the Atlanta Hawks Foundation David Lee. “We are grateful for our partner in Emory Healthcare for joining us in the effort as part of Black History Month.”

Launched in 2019, the Hawks have helped PCF raise more than $777,000 through the annual Black History Month Assist Challenge to support lifesaving research through the Prostate Cancer Foundation. As a result of the annual challenge, millions of media impressions were garnered that included education about prostate cancer screenings, risk reduction, treatment and where to find additional local resources, such as the Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University.

“We are overwhelmed by the generous support PCF has received from the Hawks and are honored to again join efforts to raise awareness and funds for prostate cancer research,” said PCF President and CEO Charles J. Ryan, MD. “Our continued partnership with the Hawks helps us reach so many men about the importance of understanding your risk for prostate cancer, especially Black men, who are disproportionately affected. We call that a win!”

The challenge also aims to generate awareness of the importance for men, particularly Black men, to discuss prostate cancer screening with their doctors. One in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime and one in six Black men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime.

Learn more about the Black History Month Assist Challenge and find additional resources provided by Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University by visiting Hawks.com/PCF.