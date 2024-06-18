Hawks GM Landry Fields Outlines Atlanta's Pre-Draft Process

CHICAGO, IL - MAY 12: Landry Fields of the Atlanta Hawks and Mark Tatum pose for a photo during the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery on May 12, 2024 at the McCormick Convention Center in Chicago, IL. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Kena Krutsinger/NBAE via Getty Images) ( Kena Krutsinger/NBAE via Getty Images )

The Atlanta Hawks are zeroing in on their choice for the No. 1 overall pick in next Wednesday's NBA Draft.

Hawks General Manager Landry Fields spoke with the media Monday afternoon and said that the list of possible candidates for selection has been whittled down.

"I would say that a week ago (the list) was wider than it is now," Fields said.

Fields said that in addition to the basketball talent, he is looking for a player who can mesh with the team's goals on and off the court, citing the desire to select a prospect who exhibits humility, unselfishness, and the ability to grind for every single possession over the course of a 48-minute game.

"What has jumped out about some of those guys as far as the ethos and who they are and they're actually just really good guys, like good people, in this draft," he said. "It doesn't mean that it's not always like that, but it really has been neat to kind of see."

Fields also noted that while the process of making this pick began years ago when the players were in the middle of their high-school careers, it still isn't done yet. Players will still be making their way to the Hawks' practice gym at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex this week.

"We are going to have more visits, more phone calls, more conversations," Fields said. "We'll sit as a group – as we have done – and really dive deep into every single player."

For the first time ever, the NBA Draft will take place over two days, but for the Hawks, the only selection on their docket is the No. 1 overall pick. And while a trade could change that, Fields said that right now, the Hawks are leaning toward getting their preferred player at the top of their draft board while keeping their pulse on all of the alternatives that could arise.

"We as a group have looked at a ton of different scenarios: you keep the pick, you try to get back into the draft, you move back," Fields said. "Where we're at right now, we'll pick one. But, yes, I don't think it would be wise for us not to go over those (other) scenarios."

Fortunately for Hawks fans, the newest Hawk should take the floor soon. Once the Hawks get through next week's draft process, NBA 2K25 Summer League 2024 looms just over two weeks away in Las Vegas.

A few of our guys currently will play summer league: Mo (Gueye) and Kobe (Bufkin)," Fields said. "The expectation is that whoever we draft will play in Summer League."