Hawks Convert Contract of Trent Forrest

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks have converted the contract of guard Trent Forrest from a two-way to a standard NBA contract, the team announced today.

In 20 games played with the Hawks this season, Forrest is averaging 2.0 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 10.5 minutes of action. The 6-4 guard appeared in one game with the College Park Skyhawks this season, leading the club to a 100-82 win over the Cleveland Charge on Feb. 28, 2024. He finished the win with 16 points on 7-12 shooting from the floor, in addition to 4 rebounds, 7 assists, and 6 steals in 26 minutes.

Forrest has appeared in 133 games over the course of his four-year NBA career (nine starts), recording 2.8 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 11.7 minutes of action. He spent the 2022-23 season as a two-way player with the Hawks and the previous two seasons (2020-22) as a two-way player with the Utah Jazz, after going undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft.