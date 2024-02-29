Hawks Convert Contract of Trent Forrest

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks have converted the contract of guard Trent Forrest from a two-way to a standard NBA contract, the team announced today.
In 20 games played with the Hawks this season, Forrest is averaging 2.0 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 10.5 minutes of action. The 6-4 guard appeared in one game with the College Park Skyhawks this season, leading the club to a 100-82 win over the Cleveland Charge on Feb. 28, 2024. He finished the win with 16 points on 7-12 shooting from the floor, in addition to 4 rebounds, 7 assists, and 6 steals in 26 minutes.
Forrest has appeared in 133 games over the course of his four-year NBA career (nine starts), recording 2.8 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 11.7 minutes of action. He spent the 2022-23 season as a two-way player with the Hawks and the previous two seasons (2020-22) as a two-way player with the Utah Jazz, after going undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft.
A product of Florida State, Forrest appeared in 137 games (69 starts) over his four-year collegiate career, tallying 8.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.6 steals in 25.4 minutes (.462 FG%, .748 FT%). He finished his Seminole career as the all-time winningest player in program history with 104 wins, ranked third in total steals (224) and games played (137), while ranking fifth in total assists (455) and 10th in free throws made (336). The Chipley, Florida, native was selected to the 2019-20 All-ACC Second Team and All-ACC Defensive Team, while garnering All-ACC Academic Team honors in each year at Florida State (2017-20).