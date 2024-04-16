Hawks Bolster Cybersecurity Efforts in New Acronis #TeamUp Partnership

Responsive Technology Partners to Provide Acronis’ Cyber Protection to the Atlanta Hawks

ATLANTA – Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection, today announced its latest #TeamUp partnership with the Atlanta Hawks. Acronis, with support from Responsive Technology Partners, will strengthen the Hawks’ security posture by safeguarding its critical data and systems.

This new alliance marks another milestone in Acronis’ commitment to safeguarding data and enhancing performance across various sports and leagues.

“We are looking forward to our new partnership with Acronis,” says Hawks’ Executive Vice President and Chief Technology and Innovations Officer Kim Rometo. “As we continue to innovate across our organization, it is imperative for us to ensure our systems are secure. This partnership with Acronis adds another layer of security to our organization as we look to have a strong multilayered approach.”

The Hawks will leverage Acronis’ cutting-edge cyber protection technology to fortify its digital infrastructure, ensuring robust security and data integrity. Acronis, through its MSP, Responsive Technology Partners, will collaborate closely with the Hawks to implement cyber protection strategies, provide training and support, and drive innovation initiatives aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and data resilience.

“Partnering with the Atlanta Hawks through Acronis' #TeamUp Program is an exciting opportunity to integrate advanced cyber protection solutions into the world of professional basketball,” said Pat Hurley, RVP Americas at Acronis. “With Responsive Technology Partners onboard, we're ready to enhance cyber protection and operational efficiency, setting new standards of excellence in sports technology. We're proud to support the team with cyber protection solutions that will enable them to compete at the highest level while keeping their data safe and secure.”

This partnership also involves in-arena signage as well as branding and sponsorship of the “Defense” chant at all Hawks’ regular season home games. Additionally, a ‘defensive play of the week’ will be published across the team’s official social media channels.

“I'm thrilled to announce our partnership with Acronis, a collaboration aimed at fortifying the cyber security infrastructure for the esteemed Atlanta Hawks NBA Basketball team,” states Steven McComas, CEO of Responsive Technology Partners. “We are excited to join forces with Acronis to support the world-class technology team at the Atlanta Hawks. Our organizations share a commitment to technology excellence, to ensure the highest level of data security for our clients. Together, we're not just securing networks; we're safeguarding legacies.”