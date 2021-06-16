Hawks Basketball Academy Begins Community Court Summer Tour Presented By Adidas

ATLANTA – Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Atlanta Hawks Basketball Academy is hosting a free seven-week tour, which consists of pop-up basketball and fitness activities for free at existing day camps located at 15 of the Hawks community basketball courts and State Farm® Good Neighbor Clubs. The Hawks began their Community Court Summer Tour presented by adidas last week at the Lucky Shoals Park in Norcross, Ga. where nearly 50 youth participated in safe, socially distanced, outdoor activities. During June and July, the tour will continue at various locations including but not limited to: Ron Anderson Recreation Center, Lynwood Park, Welcome All Park & Multipurpose Facility, Creel Park, Cliftondale Park, Gresham Park, William Walker Rec Center, Bessie Branham Park, Central Park, the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center and Aquatic Center and Coan Park Recreation Center.

“Returning to our Hawks community courts to provide free, safe and memorable basketball experiences for metro Atlanta’s youth is a top priority for us,” said Hawks’ Vice President of Basketball Development Jon Babul. “We are excited to be back on the courts teaching the game and bringing smiles to the faces of hundreds of youth across the city. To see a child’s face light up when they receive their first Hawks jersey and basketball is a special moment. The summer is the perfect time to grow the city’s excitement around Atlanta Hawks basketball with a new generation of fans.”

As part of the experience, more than 750 youth participants, boys and girls ages 6-16, will be divided into small groups to take part in a special half-day session in a safe, socially distanced and outdoor environment. The curriculum focuses heavily on teaching basketball fundamentals and fitness basics with an emphasis on staying physically active, character development and having fun.

Every participant will receive swag bags from local attorney Ken Nugent’s Score for Scholarships program. These bags include a Hawks-branded adidas jersey, a basketball, Hawks-branded face mask, drawstring bag, Ken Nugent-branded ball pump, and Hawks at Home Workout and Fitness collateral to support access to free year-round virtual basketball and fitness programs.

“I’m happy to support the Atlanta Hawks Basketball Academy and the Hawks at Home program through my Scores for Scholarships partnership,” said Nugent. “The opportunity to give the kids a memorable experience that they can take beyond the court is one of the many reasons I remain #TrueToAtlanta.”

Youth in attendance will also have opportunities during the session to win prizes such as Hawks autographed items and merchandise. All coaches and staff that will lead the sessions will be outfitted in Hawks-branded adidas coaching uniforms and adidas basketball shoes.

Hawks at Home, which was launched by the Hawks Basketball Academy in the summer of 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, is an innovative online program created to educate and help youth stay active.

In December 2020, the Hawks Basketball Academy and global sports and lifestyle brand adidas officially inked a multi-year partnership that covers a wide variety of marketing integrations on and off the court, highlighting some of the hottest young stars of the NBA and engaging thousands of youth athletes across Georgia.

Learn more about how to get involved with the Hawks Basketball Academy by visiting Hawks.com/BasketballAcademy.