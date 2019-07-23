Hawks Assistant Coach Melvin Hunt Joining USA Junior National Team Minicamp

COLORADO SPRINGS -– The 2019 USA Basketball Men’s Junior National Team July Minicamp is expected to feature 75 athletes from July 24-28 at the United States Olympic & Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Since an initial roster was announced on July 8, three coaches and eight athletes have been added, and six athletes no longer are able to participate.

For the first time, as part of the expanded USA Basketball Junior National Team program, NBA assistant coaches will join a USA Junior National Team minicamp as court coaches, including Travon Bryant (Brooklyn Nets), Melvin Hunt (Atlanta Hawks) and Jesse Mermuys (Sacramento Kings).

Eight athletes were added to the roster, including high school class of 2020 members Jaden Ivey (Marian H.S./Mishawaka, Ind.), Keon Johnson (The Webb School/Bell Buckle, Tenn.), Evan Mobley (Rancho Christian H.S/Temecula, Calif.), Matthew Murrell (IMG Academy/Brandenton, Fla.) and DJ Steward (Whitney Young H.S./Chicago, Ill.); class of 2021 athlete Jerrell Colbert (Texas Christian School/Houston, Texas); and 2022’s Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (IMG Academy/Brandenton, Fla.) and Jalen Washington (West Side H.S./Gary, Ind.).

Additionally, no longer able to take part in the minicamp are: Nimari Burnett (Prolific Prep, Calif./Chicago, Ill.), Matthew Cleveland (Pace Academy/Milton, Ga.), Jabari Smith Jr. (Sandy Creek H.S./Tyrone, Ga.), Cameron Thomas (Oak Hill Academy/Chesapeake, Va.), Dariq Whitehead(Montverde Academy, Fla./Newark, N.J.) and Ziaire Williams (Notre Dame H.S./Sherman Oaks, Calif.).

In total, 20 athletes are members of the high school class of 2020, 23 are from the class of 2021, 28 are members of the class of 2022 and four are set to graduate in 2023.

Rounding out the roster from 2020 are: Jabri Abdur-Rahim (Blair Academy/Short Hills, N.J.), Sharife Cooper (McEachern H.S./Powder Springs, Ga.), Dawson Garcia (Prior Lake H.S./Prior Lake, Minn.), Isaiah Jackson (SPIRE Academy, Ohio/Waterford, Mich.), Jalen Johnson (Sun Prairie H.S./Sun Prairie, Wis.), Walker Kessler (Woodward Academy/Newnan, Ga.), Justin Lewis (Polytech H.S./Baltimore, Md.), Caleb Love (Christian Brothers College H.S./St. Louis, Mo.), Adam Miller(Morgan Park H.S./Chicago, Ill.), Moses Moody (Montverde Academy, Fla./Little Rock, Ark.),Daishen Nix (Trinity International School/Las Vegas, Nev.), Jalen Suggs (Minnehaha Academy/Minneapolis, Minn.), Dalen Terry (Hillcrest Prep/Tempe, Ariz.), Bryce Thompson (Booker T. Washington H.S./Tulsa, Okla.) and Isaiah Todd (Trinity Academy/Raleigh, N.C.).

Also from the class of 2021 will be: Devin Askew (Mater Dei H.S./Santa Ana, Calif.), Patrick Baldwin Jr. (Hamilton H.S/Sussex, Wis.), Paolo Banchero (O'Dea H.S./Seattle, Wash.), Nathan Bittle(Crater H.S./Central Point, Ore.), Jaylen Blakes (Blair Academy/Somerset, N.J.), Wilhelm Breidenbach (Mater Dei H.S./Santa Ana, Calif.), Kendall Brown (East Ridge H.S./Cottage Grove, Minn.), Kennedy Chandler (Briarcrest Christian H.S./Memphis, Tenn.), Max Christie (Rolling Meadows H.S./Arlington Heights, Ill.), Keon Edwards (Findlay College Prep, Nev./Pasadena, Texas), Michael Foster (Hillcrest Prep, Ariz./Milwaukee, Wis.), Caleb Furst (Blackhawk Christian School/Fort Wayne, Ind.), Jackson Grant (Olympia H.S./Olympia, Wash.), AJ Griffin (Archbishop Stepinac H.S./Ossining, N.Y.), Jaden Hardy (Coronado H.S./Henderson, Nev.), Zion Harmon(Marshall County H.S./Benton, Ky.), Will Jeffress (McDowell H.S./Erie, Pa.), Bensley Joseph (Cushing Academy/Arlington, Mass.), Trevor Keels (Paul VI Catholic H.S., Va./Clinton, Md.), Khristian Lander(Francis Joseph Reitz School/Evansville, Ind.), Langston Love (Steele H.S./Cibolo, Texas) and Peyton Watson (Long Beach Poly H.S./Long Beach, Calif.).

Athletes from the class of 2022 are: Amari Bailey (Sierra Canyon/Chatsworth, Calif.), Noah Batchelor (Glenelg Country School/Frederick, Md.), Jaden Bradley (Cannon School/Concord, N.C.), Jameel Brown (Haverford H.S./Philadelphia, Pa.), Andre Casey Jr. (Tinley Park H.S./Chicago, Ill.), Skyy Clark (Heritage Christian H.S./Los Angeles, Calif.), Zion Cruz (Hudson Catholic H.S./Trenton, N.J.), Eric Dailey Jr. (IMG Academy/Tampa, Fla.), Gradey Dick (Collegiate School/Wichita, Kan.), Jalen Duren (Roman Catholic H.S., Pa./New Castle, Del.), Gregg Glenn III (Calvary Christian Academy/Pompano Beach, Fla.), Camden Heide (Wayzata H.S./Wayzata, Minn.), Sterling "Scoota" Henderson (Kell H.S./Marietta, Ga.), Trejuan Holloman (Cretin Derham Hall H.S./South St. Paul, Minn.), Jalen Hood-Schifino (Northside Christian Academy/Charlotte, N.C.), Jett Howard (University School/Miami, Fla.), Dillon Hunter (Westlake H.S./Atlanta, Ga.), Richard Isaacs Jr. (Coronado H.S./Las Vegas, Nev.), Chris Livingston (Buchtel H.S./Akron, Ohio), Knasir "Dug" McDaniel (Paul VI Catholic H.S./Fairfax, Va.), Mark Mitchell Jr. (Bishop Meige H.S./Lansing, Kan.), Shy Odom (Beaver County Day/Roxbury, Mass.), Marquise "MJ" Rice (Durham Academy/Credemore, N.C.), Jarace Walker (IMG Academy, Fla./New Freedom, Pa.), Justice Williams (Roman Catholic H.S./Philadelphia, Pa.) and Kijani Wright (Windward School/Los Angeles, Calif.).

And, the four participants from the class of 2023 include: Omaha Biliew (Dowling Catholic H.S./West Des Moines, Iowa), Jaylen Curry (Charlotte, N.C.), Chris Lockett Jr. (Newman H.S./New Orleans, La.) and DaJuan Wagner Jr. (Camden H.S./Camden, N.J.).

The minicamp will be led by lead coaches Phil Beckner (player development coach), Jeff Culver (University of Colorado, Colorado Springs), Scott Fitch (Fairport H.S., N.Y.) and Mike Jones (DeMatha Catholic H.S., Md.).

In addition to Bryant, Hunt and Mermuys, serving as court coaches will be: Dom Amorosa (Strake Jesuit H.S, Texas), Steve Dagostino (Dags Basketball), Corey Frazier (Brad Beal Elite), Aaron Gray (former NBA athlete), Matt Griffin (Roman Catholic H.S., Pa.), Nick LoGalbo (Lane Technical College Prep H.S., Ill.), Michael Rogers (Grandview H.S., Colo.), Steve Turner (Gonzaga College H.S., D.C.), Sharman White (Pace Academy, Ga.) and Chad Yates (Loyola H.S., Calif.).

Along with on-court activities, the USA Junior National Team members will receive educational programming focused on topics such as recruiting, health and safety issues and nutrition.

The USA Basketball Men’s Developmental National Team Committee is responsible for selecting athletes and coaches for the USA Basketball Men’s Junior National Team program.