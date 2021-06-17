Hawks Announce Sellout for Game 6 Versus 76ers: Limited Number of Standing Room Only Tickets On-Sale Now

ATLANTA – Today the Atlanta Hawks announced that their Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 6 matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers set for Friday at 7:30 p.m. has officially sold out and a limited number of standing-room only tickets are on-sale now via Hawks.com/Playoffs, the only place to buy verified tickets by Ticketmaster.

After increasing capacity for the 2021 Playoffs Driven by Kumho Tire, the Hawks sold out both Games 3 and 4 in the first round against the New York Knicks and both Games 3 and 4 against the Sixers.

To Guarantee priority access to all 2021 Playoff Games, fans are encouraged to join as Hawks Member for the 2021-22 Season. For inquiries about Hawks Membership, please call 1-866-715-1500 or visit Hawks.com/membership.