Hawks Announce Details for upcoming 'Women's Empowerment Night presented by Your Atlanta-Area BMW Centers on March 25

Hawks and BMW to Host She LEADS Graduation of Inaugural Class; Lady Hawks and Hawks Shop to Feature Retro Classic Varsity Jackets Available for Purchase Starting March 25

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks today announced their plans for the annual Women’s Empowerment Night presented by Your Atlanta Area BMW Centers, which will take place when the team takes on the Boston Celtics at the award-winning State Farm Arena on Monday, March 25th at 7:30 p.m.

Throughout the game, the Hawks will celebrate Women’s History Month by honoring women’s contributions to the organization, the game of basketball, and the city of Atlanta. The celebrations will include the graduation of the inaugural class of the She LEADS program as well as the launch of special retro classic varsity jackets from the Lady Hawks and Hawks Shop.

Limited tickets remain for the game at Hawks.com/tickets.

Following the game, fans can have the opportunity to hear from Hawks assistant coach Brittni Donaldson in a special postgame panel.

“We’re excited to partner with BMW to celebrate Women’s Empowerment Night, which will highlight women and girls not only in and around our organization but also in the community,” said Hawks’ Executive Vice President and Chief People, Diversity and Inclusion Officer Camye Mackey. “We’re also delighted to celebrate the graduation of our inaugural SheLEADS class, marking a significant milestone in their personal and professional development journey. We’re confident that their growth will extend into the future, paving the way for continued success and impact.”

Prior to the game, the Hawks and BMW will host the graduation of the inaugural class of the She LEADS program at the suite level event space. The She LEADS program is a year-long development program targeted to support the advancement and growth opportunities of early-career women in Atlanta. This program includes more than forty early-career women whose focus is in the categories of Business, Sports & Entertainment, STEAM, and Entrepreneurship. Throughout the year, the women attended workshops, socials, and more to help grow their careers.

As part of the graduation, there will give a keynote address and a panel called “Navigating the Path to Leadership: Wisdom and Tactics from Trailblazing Women.” The session will equip the She LEADERS with strategies to surmount the distinctive hurdles women encounter in professional environments and entrepreneurial ventures.

During the game, the organization will recognize the work of the Lady Hawks. The Lady Hawks is a women’s auxiliary group comprised of the wives, significant others, and mothers of Atlanta Hawks players, coaches, basketball operations staff, and management. To ensure a meaningful community impact, the Lady Hawks prioritize recurring programming with local nonprofits that serve women and youth across Atlanta.

This season, the Lady Hawks and Hawks Shop, the official team store of the Atlanta Hawks, collaborated to celebrate Women’s History Month by selecting retro classic varsity jackets available for purchase in-store and online at HawksShop.com starting on March 25th. The sales from these jackets will benefit Dress for Success Atlanta, a non-profit organization whose mission is to empower women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire, and the development tools to help women thrive in work and in life.

“We’re so excited to be working with Dress for Success Atlanta again this season,” said Elaine Fields, Lady Hawks member. “Knowing that when you buy these unique jackets that you’ve not only contributed momentarily to this beautiful organization, but also, when you wear them, you are bringing awareness to the importance of economic independence for women everywhere.”

Ahead of tip-off, the national anthem will be performed by actress and singer Crystal Renee. Renee is best known for her work on television shows ‘Sistas’ and ‘Zatima’ as well as the film ‘Praise This.’

During the game, there will be a special dance performance with the ATL Dancers. The ATL Dancers will be joined by women team members from the Hawks for an employee spotlight dance performance.

After the game, fans can stick around to continue celebrating Women’s Empowerment Night with a special postgame panel featuring assistant coach, Brittni Donaldson. Donaldson is the first female coach in the organization’s history and will talk about what it means to be a woman in basketball.