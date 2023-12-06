Hawks and State Farm Spread Holiday Cheer to Local Seniors at Meals on Wheels Atlanta

Hawks Legend Dominique Wilkins Joined Atlanta-Area Senior Citizens Who Played Bingo, Enjoyed Holiday Music, and Received Free Groceries

ATLANTA – As part of Season of Giving, the Hawks and State Farm teamed up for ‘Bingo, Beats, and Brunch’ event at the Good Neighbor Pantry at Meals on Wheels Atlanta (MOWA) to impact local seniors. Dominique Wilkins, Hawks legend and Naismith and Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer, helped spread holiday cheer, and Q Parker, GRAMMY® Award-winning singer/songwriter and member of the iconic group 112, performed several songs for the seniors. Meals on Wheels Atlanta is a non-profit organization that supports senior independence through meals, shelter, education, and community.

“We are excited to partner with State Farm to bring holiday joy to local seniors and help combat food insecurity,” said Hawks’ Vice President of Community Impact and Basketball Programs Jon Babul. “At this meaningful event alongside Meals on Wheels Atlanta we strive to bring together the community and make a positive impact.”

The event involved team members from the Hawks and State Farm who volunteered their time to pack groceries, host bingo, and celebrate the holidays.

“It’s a pleasure working alongside the MOWA team, Atlanta Hawks and State Farm associates to once again fight food insecurity in our Atlanta neighborhoods,” said Tanya James, State Farm Corporate Responsibility Manager. “As the holidays approach, we hope the experience and food items we provide today will not only provide nourishment, but also brighten our seniors’ days with festivities, fun, and connection.”

Local Atlanta seniors first arrived for a festive brunch which included ribs, mashed potatoes, carrots, lemon meringue pie, and more. After brunch, they played bingo alongside Hawks and State Farm volunteers to the tune of holiday-themed music and won prizes such as Hawks swag and grocery gift cards. ATL Dancers welcomed the seniors and spread holiday joy during the event. Following the event, each senior at MOWA went home with a shelf-stable supply of groceries.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm for helping to make our holiday luncheon a success,” said Charlene Crusoe-Ingram, Chief Executive Officer of MOWA. “This time of the year can sometimes be hard for seniors who live alone, so we rely on the support of community partners like the Hawks to ensure that our seniors do not go without nourishment and companionship during the holiday season.”

The Hawks and State Farm have led efforts in multiple community-focused initiatives to better serve Metro Atlanta. In January 2022, the organizations opened the newly renovated and expanded ‘Good Neighbor Pantry’ with a ‘Stock the Pantry Party’ to support underserved seniors in the community.