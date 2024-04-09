Hawks and State Farm Help Local Youth Learn about STEM by Producing Music Beats and Working with Animals

Hawks’ Guards Bogdan Bogdanovic and Garrison Matthews Engaged with Students as They Learned More About STEM Fields Through Activities

ATLANTA – On Monday afternoon, the Hawks and State Farm teamed up to host ‘LIVE AND LOUD’, a special STEM event for local students. At the event, which took place at the Good Neighbor Club at the William Walker Recreation Center in Atlanta, local students were joined by Hawks guards, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Garrison Matthews, and Harry the Hawk as they learned about STEM through various activities.

STEM is an educational program developed to prepare students for careers in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

“We’re excited to help connect more youth in our community in different ways to be involved in STEM today,” said Hawks’ Vice President of Community Impact and Basketball Programs, Jon Babul. “Together with State Farm, we want to continue to help students learn and grow and know that they can make an impact regardless of the career they pursue.”

Students participated in a music production station, which included a full mobile studio where professionals gave an overview of how the equipment works and taught the students how to produce a unique music beat and about engineering.

The students were also able to interact with live animals, including turtles, tarantulas, and more. At the station, they learned about veterinary work and its relation to other careers in STEM.

“As the Corporate Responsibility Manager at State Farm, I’m thrilled to partner with the Atlanta Hawks to bring engaging STEM modules to our Good Neighbor Club at William Walker Recreation Center. Seeing the excitement on kids’ faces as they explore science and technology in a fun way is truly rewarding,” said State Farm Corporate Responsibility Manager, Tanya James. “These partnerships not only benefit the community by providing access to valuable resources, but also play a crucial role in shaping the future generation. STEM exposure is vital as it equips children with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in an increasingly tech driven world, fostering innovation, problem solving, and a passion for lifelong learning.”

The Hawks and State Farm have led efforts in multiple community-focused initiatives to better serve Metro Atlanta. In addition to today’s LIVE AND LOUD event, the Hawks and State Farm previously teamed up in March 2023 to host another STEM event that focused on music production, robotics, and drones at the N.H. Scott Recreation Center.

Together, the Hawks and State Farm have opened nine Good Neighbor Clubs around the greater Atlanta area, which have helped host other events focused on STEM activities for hundreds students.

To learn more about the Hawks work in the community, visit Hawks.com/Community.