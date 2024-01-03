Hawks and State Farm Arena Announce Sustainability-Focused Partnership with WestRock

Hawks To Plant Trees Throughout Atlanta Community for Every Hawks Dunk This Season as Part of “Rock the Rim” Campaign

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks, State Farm Arena, and WestRock (NYSE: WRK), a leading provider of sustainable paper and packaging solutions, today announced a new multi-year sustainability-focused partnership. The organizations will work together on a variety of initiatives intended to reduce waste, preserve biodiversity, and support the well-being of local Atlanta communities.

In April 2022, State Farm Arena became the first sports and live entertainment venue in the world to receive TRUE Platinum certification after consistently diverting a minimum of 90 percent of all waste.

“We are excited to begin 2024 by launching a new partnership with WestRock,” said Hawks and State Farm Arena’s Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer Andrew Saltzman. “Our two organizations are aligned on the values of sustainability and community impact, and we believe that this collaboration will both enhance the overall fan experience and create a positive and lasting impact on our Atlanta community.”

As part of the partnership, the Hawks launched ‘Rock the Rim’, a campaign and service project that will culminate with employees from both organizations planting trees throughout the community for every dunk made by the Atlanta Hawks during the season.

“Our commitment to operating more sustainably and our partnership with WestRock helps us extend our impact beyond the walls of State Farm Arena,” said Hawks and State Farm Arena’s Head of Sustainability Sofi Armenakian. “Rock the Rim” is another great example of how we plan to continue making a true impact off the court and in the Atlanta community. Having WestRock as a sustainability partner continues to represent the importance of partnerships in this space.”

WestRock is also becoming the official entitlement partner of State Farm Arena’s Resource Recovery Room (R3), an area dedicated to sorting waste generated during events housed adjacent to the award-winning venue. Since becoming the world’s first sports and entertainment venue to become TRUE Platinum certified for zero waste, the organization has used its Resource Recovery Room to divert millions of pounds of waste.

"Partnership and collaboration are the foundations of WestRock’s approach to delivering a sustainable future,” said Alpa Sutaria, Senior Vice President of Strategy and Sustainability at WestRock. “The Rock the Rim campaign builds equitable access to the benefits of thriving urban tree canopies, and the Resource Recovery Room helps improve circularity inside the arena and across the Atlanta metro area. WestRock is grateful for the opportunity to contribute in this meaningful way."