Hawks and Georgia Natural Gas Partner to help State Farm Arena Offset 100% of Its Natural Gas Usage

Georgia Natural Gas Becomes the Official Natural Gas Provider of the Hawks and State Farm Arena; Award-Winning Downtown Atlanta Venue Joining ‘Greener Life® for Business’ Program

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena today announced a new multi-year, sustainability-focused partnership with Georgia Natural Gas, making the Atlanta-based corporation the official natural gas provider for the Hawks and State Farm Arena.

The two organizations will team up to help State Farm Arena offset 100% of its natural gas usage by joining the “Greener Life® for Business” program. Through the program, Georgia Natural Gas will calculate the amount of greenhouse gases released from the venue’s natural gas usage and retire carbon offsets to balance 100% of those emissions. This will support the award-winning venue’s efforts to further reduce its carbon footprint.

“Sustainability is part of the Atlanta Hawks DNA within State Farm Arena, and our new partnership with Georgia Natural Gas will help us continue on our forever journey to be more sustainable,” said Head of Sustainability Sofi Armenakian. “This partnership enables us to tackle climate change through a meaningful collaboration, offsetting natural gas emissions to prove that sport and sustainability can coexist.”

“Natural gas plays a vital role in running the homes and businesses of our half a million customers here in Georgia, and we are proud to become the Arena’s official natural gas provider,” said Mike Braswell, President and CEO, Georgia Natural Gas. “Now through this partnership, one of the city’s most treasured organizations and venues will join our nearly 25,000 customers who have chosen Greener Life to help them meet their clean energy goals. We are honored to be a partner in this important effort.”

State Farm Arena’s use of verifiably authentic offsets will comply with the protocol related to the credible use and public reporting related to offsets, including accurate measurement of our greenhouse gas emissions, authentic reduction efforts, and the development of a plan that will help us move towards less emissions.

This partnership will be highlighted through original content from Hawks Studios, the nationally recognized in-house creative team, which will create a unique piece that tells the story of the two organizations’ shared mission for a sustainable future.

“We are thrilled to team up with Georgia Natural Gas, the leading natural gas marketer in Georgia, on many exciting and important initiatives,” said Hawks and State Farm Arena Chief Revenue Officer Andrew Saltzman. “As two organizations aligned around sustainability and leaving this planet better off for the next generations, this partnership will be truly impactful for our city and the entire State of Georgia.”

This unique partnership will highlight various opportunities to further the Hawks’ and Georgia Natural Gas’ commitment to cleaner solutions throughout the season including:

StateFarmArena.com which highlights the venue’s culinary story and gives fans a preview of the various food and beverage offerings online will be sponsored by Georgia Natural Gas.

During the season, Georgia Natural Gas will be the presenting sponsor for one Hawks’ game, which will include various integrations and marketing support from Hawks’-owned social media channels.

Georgia Natural Gas will serve as the presenting partner for its weekly interview show with Hawks Chief Executive Officer Steve Koonin on SportsRadio 92-9 The Game.

The College Park Skyhawks will team up with Georgia Natural Gas for multi-faceted marketing collateral including themed jersey takeovers. In addition, Georgia Natural Gas will be the presenting sponsor for one Skyhawks’ game. This partnership will also designate Georgia Natural Gas as the official natural gas provider for the College Park Skyhawks.

To date the Georgia Natural Gas’ Greener Life program has offset more than 275 million pounds of carbon emissions from the atmosphere. When customers sign up for Greener Life, Georgia Natural Gas offsets the emissions from the customer’s natural gas use, making it carbon neutral.

For the average customer, offsetting greenhouse gas emissions with Greener Life is equivalent to driving 10,000 miles less each year, according to the Environmental Protection Agency's Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies Calculator. Greener Life offers customers an easy way to be environmental stewards. For more information, please visit www.gng.com or www.gng.com/greenerlife.

The Hawks and State Farm Arena continue to lead the way in sustainability. To learn more about the organization’s efforts in sustainability, visit StateFarmArena.com/sustainability.