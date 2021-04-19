Hawks and Emory Healthcare Encourages Georgia Citizens to 'Take the Shot'

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks and Emory Healthcare, the official healthcare provider of the Hawks, have partnered to encourage and educate Georgia citizens on the importance of receiving a COVID-19 vaccine with recently-updated eligibility criteria providing access to all Georgians aged 16 and older. The new PSA, produced by Hawks Studios, will debut tonight during the Hawks 7:30 p.m. game against the Chicago Bulls on Bally Sports Southeast as well as on Peachtree TV and on the radio at 92-9 The Game, the official flagship of the Atlanta Hawks.

Emory Healthcare clinicians administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to individuals from the Atlanta Hawks basketball operations staff, including players, who met the past eligibility criteria in the state of Georgia in March. Most have since received their second dose.

“We are hopeful that by using our players as an example and partnering with Emory Healthcare to provide vaccination information in an easy-to-navigate format that we can do our part in helping our community beat this virus and get on the path to returning to normal,” Hawks and State Farm Arena Chief Executive Officer Steve Koonin said.

Earlier this month, the Hawks and State Farm Arena full-time and part-time staff were offered the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We are proud to be the official healthcare provider of the Atlanta Hawks,” says Jonathan S. Lewin, MD, CEO of Emory Healthcare. “With Georgians 16 years of age and over now being vaccinated throughout the state, we are pleased to be able to assist the Hawks and State Farm Arena with their vaccination efforts as we work to bring this pandemic to an end.”

Current Center for Disease Control information cites nearly 4.5 million total doses administered throughout the state of Georgia. Georgia has an estimated population of 10.8 million.

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine and make an appointment to receive the vaccine, visit emoryhealthcare.org/taketheshot.