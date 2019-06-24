Atlanta Hawks Acquire Evan Turner From Portland In Exchange For Kent Bazemore

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club acquired guard/forward Evan Turner from the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for guard Kent Bazemore, it was announced today.

“We are happy to add Evan to our team, a veteran who we believe can help our club,” said Hawks General Manager and Head of Basketball Operations Travis Schlenk. “The versatility he has shown throughout his career will be valuable for us this season.”

In nine seasons with Philadelphia, Indiana, Boston and Portland, Turner has averaged 9.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 27.2 minutes (.435 FG%, .781 FT%). The No. 2 overall selection in the 2010 NBA Draft, Turner posted 6.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists (.460 FG%, .708 FT%) in 73 contests (two starts) last season. The Ohio State product has appeared in 63 playoff games (27 starts), averaging 7.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 23.5 minutes.

Bazemore, a seven-year veteran, appeared in 355 games (242 starts) in five seasons with Atlanta, averaging 10.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 24.8 minutes. Through 483 games (257 starts) with the Warriors, Lakers and Hawks, the six-foot-five swingman has compiled 8.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 20.7 minutes per contest (.419 FG%, .352 3FG%).

“We are appreciative of Kent’s contributions to the Hawks organization and to the greater Atlanta community over the last five years,” said Schlenk. “We wish him and his family all the best in Portland.”

An undrafted free agent from Old Dominion, Bazemore converted 453 three-pointers in a Hawks uniform, the eighth-highest total in franchise history. He received the Jason Collier Memorial Trophy in 2018-19, awarded annually to the Hawks player who most closely exemplifies the characteristics of a community ambassador displayed by Collier, the late Atlanta center who passed away in 2005.