Atlanta Hawks Acquire Chandler Parsons From Memphis Grizzlies

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Hawks have acquired veteran forward Chandler Parsons from the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for Solomon Hill and Miles Plumlee, it was announced today.

Parsons has played in 435 career regular season games (369 starts) in eight seasons with Houston, Dallas and Memphis, averaging 12.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 30.3 minutes (.462 FG%, .373 3FG%, .713 FT%). In 13 playoff starts (with the Rockets and Mavericks), he’s averaged 18.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 40.4 minutes (.437 FG%, .363 3FG%, .690 FT%).

He was originally selected in the second round (38th overall) of the 2011 NBA Draft by the Rockets.

Hill was acquired on July 7 from New Orleans, along with the draft rights to forward De’Andre Hunter, the fourth overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, a 2023 second-round pick and the draft rights to guard Jordan Bone, the 57th overall selection, in exchange for the draft rights to center Jaxson Hayes, the eighth overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker, the 17th overall pick, guard Marcos Louzada Silva, the 35th overall selection and a conditional 2020 first-round pick

Plumlee, acquired by the Hawks from Charlotte, along with Marco Belinelli and a 2017 second-round draft pick on June 20, 2017 in exchange for Dwight Howard and a 2017 second-round draft pick, appeared in 73 games (35 starts) with Atlanta, averaging 4.3 points and 3.7 rebounds in 14.9 minutes (.601 FG%).