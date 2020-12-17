GameOn And Atlanta Hawks Announce New Partnership In The World of Chat

SAN FRANCISCO - December 17, 2020 -- GameOn Technology, the industry-leading conversational applications platform, has announced its latest NBA partner, the Atlanta Hawks, to create a new fan experience for Facebook Messenger. This announcement comes just after the 2020-21 NBA preseason start. This new chat application fuels the Hawks content engine to keep their fans apprised of their news, player stats, and scores. For those who can’t watch the game, Hawks highlights and game updates will be made available to fans at the touch of a finger.

“Working with the Hawks is another step forward in our relationship with the NBA ecosystem,” said Kalin Stanojev, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer, GameOn Technology. “The Atlanta Hawks care deeply about their community; we’re excited to create an experience that connects fans to the team in an entertaining, informative, and uniquely personal way.”

The team’s beloved mascot, Harry the Hawk will be the face of the bot and fans will be able to personalize their experience and follow their favorite players.

“We are thrilled to offer the GameOn application as an innovative way to enhance how Hawks fans can engage with the happenings in the Hawks’ universe,” said Marcus Wasdin, Chief Information Officer of the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena. “This partnership will help empower our fans to customize their game experience at their convenience whether in or out of the arena.”

GameOn applications are powered by ChatOS, the company’s proprietary end-to-end development and integration platform designed specifically for the future of messaging and voice services. It dramatically streamlines the creation of robust, content-driven premium user experiences. ChatOS connects directly to brands' Content Management Systems (CMS), data sources and API feeds; allowing them to effortlessly deploy this content across a wide array of platforms and applications through highly engaging messaging experiences.

Earlier this year the Atlanta Hawks claimed the top spot in the NBA for “Overall Game Experience”, ranking No. 1 among all teams. To learn more about the Hawks’ upcoming season and ask Harry a question, go to to Facebook.com/ATLHawks.