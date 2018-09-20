FOX Sports Southeast to Televise Every Hawks Regular Season Game During 2018-19 Season

ATLANTA -– FOX Sports Southeast, exclusive regional home of the Atlanta Hawks, will televise three preseason games and all 82 regular season games during the 2018-19 NBA season; a complete telecast schedule is attached. Regular season games will be anchored by Hawks LIVEpregame show, presented by Ford, and Hawks LIVE postgame show, presented by Nissan.

The Hawks will open the regular season at the New York Knicks on Wednesday, October 17. Coverage will begin at 7:00 p.m. ET with Hawks LIVE pregame show. This season marks the 50th anniversary of the team’s move to Atlanta and in conjunction with FOX Sports Southeast, the Hawks will pay homage to their history with a season-long campaign.

The network will televise the Hawks’ home opener on Wednesday, October 24, versus the Dallas Mavericks, which will be the first NBA game at the team’s newly-transformed State Farm Arena. The event will be commemorated with a special one-hour Hawks LIVE pregame show at 6:00 p.m. ET to showcase the facility and related festivities.

Preseason telecasts on FOX Sports Southeast will include contests at the Memphis Grizzlies (Friday, October 5, 8:00 p.m. ET), versus the San Antonio Spurs (Wednesday, October 10, 7:30 p.m. ET), and at the Miami Heat (Friday, October 12, 8:00 p.m. ET).

Play-by-play announcer Bob Rathbun (@BobRathbunTV) will return for his 23rdseason alongside Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins (@DWilkins21), who will return for his tenth season as game analyst. Andre Aldridge (@Voceroy) and Rebecca Kaple (@Rebecca_Sports) will serve as sideline reporters in their eighth and second seasons, respectively.

Hawks LIVE will be hosted by Jerome Jurenovich (@JeromeOnSports) and former Hawks player, analyst Mike “Stinger” Glenn (@HawksOnFSSE). Both Aldridge and Kaple will also host select Hawks LIVE shows during the season.

Hawks games televised on FOX Sports Southeast will also be available on the FOX Sports app. Available to iOS and Android devices, the app provides live streaming video of FOX Sports content along with highlights and instant alerts for scores and key plays. Fans can download the mobile app for free from the Apple App Store and Google Play. Streaming on the FOX Sports app is also available on connected devices, including AppleTV, Android TV, FireTV, Roku and Xbox One.

FOX Sports Southeast and the FOX Sports app will deliver Atlanta Hawks games to over 6 million households across Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, South Carolina and Tennessee. A schedule of games on the network can be found hereand local channel listings by state can be found here. Atlanta Hawks content from the network is available year round on Facebook, Instagram and @HawksOnFSSE.