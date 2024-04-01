Dejounte Murray Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Only Player in the NBA to Average at Least 20.0 Points, 10.0 Assists, and 5.0 Rebounds This Past Week

ATLANTA – Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played March 25 through March 31, the NBA announced today. This is the first Player of the Week honor of Murray’s career.

Murray led the Hawks to a 3-1 record this past week, which included two wins over the Eastern Conference-leading Boston Celtics. The Washington product averaged 28.3 points, 10.3 assists, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.8 steals, becoming the only player in the league this past week to tally at least 20.0 points, 10.0 assists, and 5.0 rebounds.