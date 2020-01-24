DeAndre' Bembry Injury Update
Mike Stobe/NBAE/Getty Images
Atlanta Hawks guard/forward DeAndre’ Bembry underwent a non-surgical procedure on his right hand to address symptoms of neuritis earlier today at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex. He is not with the team for tonight’s game at Oklahoma City and will be reassessed at State Farm Arena prior to Sunday’s game vs. Washington to determine his playing status for that evening’s game. He is expected to return without restriction once cleared to play.
