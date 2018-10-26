Daniel Hamilton, Alex Poythress Injury Update

Guard/forward Daniel Hamilton participated today in his second live practice following rehabilitation for a tear in his right rotator cuff. He will be listed as available for tomorrow’s game vs. Chicago.

Forward Alex Poythress sustained an injury to his left knee during the second quarter of Wednesday’s game vs. Dallas. Following a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex, he was diagnosed with a capsular sprain and bone bruise. He will be listed as out for tomorrow’s game vs. Chicago and won’t travel with the team to Philadelphia and Cleveland. He’ll be reviewed following the road trip, and his status will be updated as appropriate.