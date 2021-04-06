Clorox To Become The Atlanta Hawks & State Farm Arena's Official Cleaning And Disinfecting Product Partner With New Multiyear Agreement

ATLANTA – It was announced today that the Atlanta Hawks & State Farm Arena and The Clorox Company, a global leader in public health and disinfection, have agreed on a multiyear contract to make Clorox the team’s official cleaning and disinfecting product partner. This new multiyear partnership will help bolster the award-winning venue’s already extensive cleaning strategies and COVID-related protocols and will emphasize the use of the Clorox product disinfection line on hard non-porous surfaces throughout, as well as the importance of health and wellness for everyone who enters State Farm Arena. A custom content series and in-arena signage round out the collaboration.

A very important part of this partnership is that Clorox will become the sponsor of in-venue cleaning crew named the “State Farm Arena Clean Team”. The cleaning crew will be tasked with disinfecting the venue before, during and after events, wiping down high touch areas around the venue.

“With our primary concern being the health and safety of everyone that enters State Farm Arena, we are thrilled to partner with Clorox to use their industry-leading products,” Hawks and State Farm Arena Chief Revenue Officer Andrew Saltzman said. “Clorox products will be a crucial part of our on-going efforts to help create a safer experience for our players, guests, and employees.”

In addition to that, Clorox will be the presenting partner of a new digital content series on Thursday called “Clutch Plays in Hawks History.” On Thursdays, fans are welcome to tune into the Atlanta Hawks’ digital media channels to take a trip down memory lane and celebrate clutch moments in the franchise both on and off the court.

“We’re proud to be extending our commitment to clean outside the home in partnership with the Hawks and State Farm Arena,” said Heath Rigsby, vice president of Out-of-Home at The Clorox Company. “Getting fans back to much-loved activities like sporting events is an important part of our recovery and we’re happy we can do our part in instilling confidence in fans, players and staff.”

Last month, Clorox and the National Basketball Association (NBA) announced a multiyear agreement that allowed for ongoing collaboration with Clorox in promoting health and safety during NBA and WNBA games and events, including the 2021 NBA All-Star Game at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on March 7, where the cleaning brand supplied disinfecting products.

The Atlanta Hawks & State Farm Arena continue to lead the way in innovation concerning health and safety procedures for sports and live event venues. Earlier this year, the venue introduced its “Safety Six” protocols to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, developed with input from industry experts in healthcare, live events, hospitality, and food service, including Sharecare and Emory Healthcare. State Farm Arena was also the first facility to receive the Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED™ designation, an extensive certification system with 140+ expert-validated standards which establish a consistent global baseline for health security.