Chase And The Atlanta Hawks Sign Multi-Year Partnership Focused On Increasing Financial Health In Atlanta's Communities

National Banking Leader Becomes the Team’s Official Bank Partner

The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club and Chase, the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co, announced an integrated multi-year partnership with several pillar programs focused on increasing financial health in Atlanta’s communities, and creating economic opportunity for local residents.

Through this Cornerstone Partnership, Chase becomes the Official Bank Partner of the Atlanta Hawks and the Presenting Partner for the Hawks’ iconic Martin Luther King Jr. Day Game and annual Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Night. Chase will also receive high-impact, permanent branding in State Farm Arena as well as unique integrations within the Hawks game presentations. Chase cardholders will receive early on-sale benefits for Hawks games and merchandise discounts at State Farm Arena.

Improving financial health in Atlanta’s communities

Chase and the Hawks will partner with local nonprofit organizations to deliver financially focused community initiatives designed to help underserved individuals, families and small businesses in greater Atlanta. They will provide financial health workshops and counseling in underserved communities targeted across generations to help create inclusive growth.

Chase will also incorporate their new “Chase Chats”, a series of small group sessions focused on financial health through intimate and impactful conversations. The first Chase Chat is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 14 and will feature an all-star Hall of Fame panel including NBA Legend and Hawks co-owner Grant Hill as well as Atlanta Hawks icon, Dominique Wilkins. Both will share their experiences on setting goals and balancing finances.

Chase currently serves 2 million consumers and 110,000 small businesses through more than 80 branches and 215 ATMs in the Atlanta area. Atlanta is a key market for Chase with the bank announcing last year plans to add up to 30 new retail branches in Atlanta over the next three years, which will create up to 150 new local jobs. The firm has made more than $5 million in philanthropic investments over the last four years to Atlanta community organizations, including $4 million to support the Equity Atlanta Collaborative, which aims to create or preserve more than 700 affordable housing units and help more than 1,000 local residents land full-time jobs.

“This partnership with the Hawks organization represents our strong commitment to the Atlanta community and will help us expand economic opportunity for even more people in Atlanta through these financial health efforts,” said Mark Adams, Regional Director for Chase Consumer Banking in Georgia and North Florida.

With a passion to serve all communities, Chase will also become the presenting partner of the Hawks signature Martin Luther King Jr. Day game. Through their Advancing Black Pathways initiative, Chase focuses on three pathways to accelerate economic empowerment and opportunity for black people: wealth, educational opportunities and careers.

This year’s MLK contest, scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Monday Jan. 20, will be against the defending NBA Champion Toronto Raptors.

In addition to the MLK Day game entitlement, Chase will also spotlight the Hawks annual HBCU Night. With 10 historically black colleges and universities in the state of Georgia, the evening recognizes the alumni, students and accomplishments of these proud educational institutions.

“Financial health is a critical issue at all stages of a person’s life. As a community asset, we have a responsibility to use our platform and reach out to help people within the city of Atlanta. We are confident that this partnership with a blue-chip financial institution like JPMorgan Chase will create a powerful and lasting way to impact the communities we serve,” said Atlanta Hawks & State Farm Arena Executive Vice President & Chief Revenue Officer Andrew Saltzman.

