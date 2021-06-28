Bucks Outlast the Hawks in Game 3

KL Chouinard @KLChouinard A cruel twist of fate kept the Hawks from finishing Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals in the manner that they had hoped to end it.

Trae Young planted his right foot to change direction with 29.3 seconds left in the third quarter, and in doing so, stepped onto the foot of a sideline referee and twisted his ankle. Young, who had scored 32 points to that point, left the game and went to the locker room.

When he returned with 8:44 left in the game, Trae did not have his characteristic first-step burst, and the Hawks' offense stalled without him being able to shoulder his usual late-game load.

While the Hawks struggled late, Khris Middleton had a brilliant fourth quarter for the Bucks, scoring 20 of his 38 points on a barrage of midrange shots and three-pointers to carry the Bucks to victory.

"It's frustrating. It's hurting a little bit, and it's sore," Trae said afterward. "I got some treatment on it. I'm going to go get some more in the morning. That's all I can do right how is get treatment. When I came back in, it was just kind of sore. It made me mad. I couldn't really go as fast as I wanted to, and then when I did, it hurt."

"Hopefully, it feels better before the next game."

Trae said that the injury limited his burst at the end of the game.

"It's really just my blow-by speed," he said. "That's a big part of my game. When you're on the left side and you're trying to blow by, you've got to use your right foot."

In addition to generating more offense late in the game, the Bucks held a large edge on the glass, 50-35, and they had 18 second-chance points compared to the Hawks' 13.

Nate McMillan liked the shots that the team took in down the stretch. "We had open looks in the 4th quarter and just didn't knock down those shots."

The Hawks played a spirited first half, generating good looks from three and providing a counter-adjustment to the defensive tweaks that the Bucks made in Game 2. As a team, the Hawks made 10 of 22 threes in the first half. Danilo Gallinari had 18 points off the bench for the Hawks.