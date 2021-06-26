The Bucks Answer Back to Tie the Eastern Conference Finals
KL Chouinard @KLChouinard
For the first time this postseason, the Hawks let one truly get away. The Bucks upped their defensive pressure and forced the Hawks into 19 turnovers, and the Hawks fell in Milwaukee, 125-91.
Milwaukee's defense got especially stingy in the second quarter, when they forced 8 Hawks turnovers and converted them into 16 fast-break points and 26 points in the paint. The Bucks committed a lot of defensive attention to stopping the pick-and-roll game, and they finished the game with 15 deflections and 14 steals.
"The ball pressure at the level of the screen was a lot more intense," John Collins said afterward.
Trae Young finished with 15 points and 2 steals in 28 minutes, ending his NBA-record streak of 13 consecutive playoff games with 20 or more points and 7 or more assists.
"I've got to be better at taking care of the ball and just do a better job of at least getting us a shot. Nine turnovers is way too much. I've got to do better, and I will do better next game."
Despite the loss, Trae framed the experience with a positive mindset.
"You can't erase it," he said afterward. "You've got to learn from it. Every game, every loss is a learning experience and an opportunity to learn. Tonight, I can learn a lot."
For the Hawks, the brightest spot was the return of Cam Reddish after a four-month injury absence.
"It felt good. I was excited to get back out there. Obviously it felt a little bit weird at first, but as the game went on, I got better, got more comfortable."
"It felt good. I was excited to get back out there. Obviously it felt a little bit weird at first, but as the game went on, I got better, got more comfortable."
Even in losing by 34 points, the Hawks said that they had achieved the trip's objective by winning one of two games in Milwaukee and flipping the home-court advantage in their favor.
"It's exciting being able to go back home," Trae said. "We wanted to steal one on the road. We did that. So now (we get) to go home and play in front of our fans in the Eastern Conference Finals. It's going to be loud. It's going to be a lot of people there. It's going to be fun. I'm looking forward to just going out there and having fun and playing in front of all our Atlanta fans."
Stat of the Game:
In this season's playoffs, the Hawks are 3-0 in Game 1s and 0-3 in Game 2s – all on the road.
Highlight of the game
John Collins scored 11 points and for the team high with 8 rebounds, and this putback put an exclamation point on one of them.
Noteworthy:
Reddish played his first game since February 21. He missed the final 42 games of the regular season and the first 12 games of the postseason with right Achilles soreness before dressing for Game 1 of this series. Reddish had 11 points and 2 rebounds in 17 minutes, including a sharp stop-and-start spin move that he finished with a finger roll in the game's final minute.
Quote of the game:
Nate McMillan, on Cam Reddish in this game and his expectations for Cam for the rest of the series:
"We'll see. Basically, it was an opportunity to get him some minutes tonight. But Cam hasn't played ball 5-on-5 in four months. It's really tough to throw a guy out there in a situation like (the one) he's been put in. He's available. If there's an opportunity to put him out there, and we feel like he can help us, we'll do so."
Next game info:
The Hawks and Bucks take the series back to Atlanta for Game 3 Sunday night in State Farm Arena. You can catch it at 8:30 PM ET on TNT.
NEXT UP: