The Bucks Answer Back to Tie the Eastern Conference Finals

Trae Young finished with 15 points and 2 steals in 28 minutes, ending his NBA-record streak of 13 consecutive playoff games with 20 or more points and 7 or more assists.

"I've got to be better at taking care of the ball and just do a better job of at least getting us a shot. Nine turnovers is way too much. I've got to do better, and I will do better next game."

Despite the loss, Trae framed the experience with a positive mindset.

"You can't erase it," he said afterward. "You've got to learn from it. Every game, every loss is a learning experience and an opportunity to learn. Tonight, I can learn a lot."

For the Hawks, the brightest spot was the return of Cam Reddish after a four-month injury absence.



"It felt good. I was excited to get back out there. Obviously it felt a little bit weird at first, but as the game went on, I got better, got more comfortable."

Even in losing by 34 points, the Hawks said that they had achieved the trip's objective by winning one of two games in Milwaukee and flipping the home-court advantage in their favor.

"It's exciting being able to go back home," Trae said. "We wanted to steal one on the road. We did that. So now (we get) to go home and play in front of our fans in the Eastern Conference Finals. It's going to be loud. It's going to be a lot of people there. It's going to be fun. I'm looking forward to just going out there and having fun and playing in front of all our Atlanta fans."

Stat of the Game:

In this season's playoffs, the Hawks are 3-0 in Game 1s and 0-3 in Game 2s – all on the road.

Highlight of the game

John Collins scored 11 points and for the team high with 8 rebounds, and this putback put an exclamation point on one of them.