Breakout Star LUNAY to Perform at Halftime of Hawks Game Against Pelicans as Part of ‘Hispanic Heritage Night presented by CareSource

Puerto Rican Singer and Rapper Tapped to Perform at Halftime on March 10thas the Hawks take on New Orleans; Limited Tickets Remain at Hawks.com/Tickets

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks today announced that LUNAY will perform at halftime of the Hawks game against the New Orleans Pelicans to help celebrate Hispanic Heritage Night presented by CareSource. Scheduled for Sunday, March 10th at 6 p.m., full details on the evening will be released at a later date. Jefnier Osorio Moreno, better known as LUNAY, is a twenty-three-year-old singer and songwriter from Puerto Rico, who, in record time, has become one of the most successful breakout artists.

“I'm super thankful to the Hawks for this invitation,” said Lunay. “To all my peeps in Atlanta, I’ll see you on March 10. Let’s turn up that halftime and celebrate our Hispanic heritage. See you there.”

LUNAY burst onto the Latin and reggaeton scene with his song “Soltera,” and its widely regarded ‘Song of Summer’ remix with Daddy Yankee and Bad Bunny in 2019. Now, his credits include two No. 1 Latin Airplay singles, a rare No. 1 full album debut with the 14-track ‘ÉPICO,’ and over a billion views on YouTube.

Throughout his career, LUNAY has collected award recognitions from around the industry, including the 2019 Latin American Music Awards’ “New Artist of the Year,” the 2019 Billboard “Artist on the Rise,” the 2019 Spotify Top Three “Breakout Artists of the Year,” and more.

This season the Hawks have had performances from award-winning artists such as Da Brat, JID, Killer Mike, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Yacht Rock Revue and Young Dro. Last season, the Hawks saw halftime and postgame concerts from Domani and T.I., Goodie Mob, Gucci Mane, Keri Hilson, Jeezy, Marvin Sapp and Ne-Yo.