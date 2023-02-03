Bogi is a Bit Bonkers for Basketball

By Kevin Chouinard

Former Hawk Pero Antic played with Bogdanovic for two seasons in Turkey under legendary European head coach Željko Obradović. In an interview with Eurohoops.net this week, Antic testified that he would often have to coerce his teammate to get some sleep.

"If I can tell you Željko Obradović is crazy about basketball, Bogdan Bogdanovic is double crazy. He was my roommate and would watch the NBA until 4 in the morning."

After playing those two seasons with Fenerbahce in Turkey, Bogdanovic realized his dream and came to the NBA. Now in his sixth season, 'Bogi' sits in rare company. Since he entered the league in the 2017-18 season, he is one of 14 players to make 800 or more threes while shooting 38.0 percent or better, alongside NBA All-Stars like Steph Curry, Paul George and Khris Middleton.

And while Bogi is an undeniably great shooter, he is also an overall offensive force. He can play with the ball, he can play without the ball and he's a very effective passer. The Hawks count on him for a lot. This season, with Dejounte Murray in the fold and starting, Bogi has been a focal point of the offense when he enters the game from the bench as he did Wednesday, when he had 18 points, 3 assists and 4 threes in a 132-100 win over the Phoenix Suns.

At the same time, the underpinning of Bogi's game – the thing that makes it work no matter what – is that he can shoot wherever he goes, whether he is stationary or on the move, and defenses have to get jumpy and overreact to attempt to prevent it.

Bogi is a shooter's shooter.

In a 2021 interview with college basketball commentator Fran Fraschilla, then-Hawk Danilo Gallinari said of Bogdanovic's shooting, "In our gym, we have ten different drills, and we have the best player of every drill, and he's the best player on all ten of them."

The board is still there on the far side of the Hawks practice court at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex, near where the players enter the weight room and training tables. It consists of a list of drills, the player with the best score in the drill and the point total or time that constitutes the current top score. And while the board isn't entirely visible to the naked eye from where the media interview players, it is clear that the same player name is repeated over and over again: Bogdanovic.

One shorter name supplanted one 'Bogdanovic' in one of the drills in early January. There is no fanfare, no trash talk, just a simple removal of one name for another.

"You walk in, and you see it, and you're like, 'Wow! That's impressive.' Then you try to get your name back on the board."

After a couple of weeks, 'Bogdanovic' returned.

"If your name is up there," rookie AJ Griffin said, "Bogi, he's coming for that (record), so you've got to be solid."

Bogdanovic admitted that he relishes the challenge.

"I'm a highly competitive guy," Bogdanovic said when asked about his presence on the board. "That tells you all about me. I see sometimes that they try to knock me out of the board, and whenever I see it, I get extra motivated to get back the throne."

Jalen Johnson expressed a respectful disbelief at the size of some of the numbers.

"Nobody is touching those. Nobody is touching those," Johnson said. "They're pretty ridiculous. I don't know all the drills, but just the numbers – I understand what the drill is – and it's definitely a Bogi type of number."

Trae Young broke into a smile when asked how long it takes Bogdanovic to reclaim a record.

"Bogi, since he got here, he has been wanting to do that whole thing. Any time someone breaks it, he's here the next day – the next night, whatever – trying to break it with somebody up here. If it gets broken, it's not broken for very long, because Bogi is going to be up here trying to beat it and breaking all the challengers."

If you've watched the Hawks this season, 19-year-old AJ Griffin has been a revelation. His efficient shooting from every spot on the floor has been unprecedented for a teenager, and it earned him a berth in the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars Game.

"I tried to get one," Griffin said of the record board. "I think it's called 'The Streak'. There are five spots. The first starts on a make. And you shoot until you miss. If you miss, you've got to move to another spot."

"I only got 32, " Griffin said. "Bogi, he got 69. Maybe at the end of the year I'll have it, but there aren't a lot of practices to have much time. I think like at the beginning of the year, that's when you can try your best."

Bogi's interest piqued when he first saw the board upon signing with the Hawks in 2020.

"When I came and everybody's name was there and I was like, 'What is this?' It's interesting, right? You walk in, you see it and we always walk by it. The second practice, I asked, 'What are the drills? I want to try.' And then when I tried, I was like, 'Let me get on the board.' "

Bogi's favorite drill is 3-2-1 Pyramid, a timed drill where you have to hit three shots from each of five spots, then two from the same spots, then once again just once from each spot.

While Bogi reigns over the Hawks board, he holds a lingering regret from the one team record he didn't get back when he was a precocious shooting phenom like Griffin is now. In the early 2010s, he and now-Dallas Maverick Davis Bertans both played for Partizan in Belgrade.

"It was just one spot in a row, Partizan, back in the day. I remember Davis Bertans had the record and it was 50-something, close to 60. And my record was 55."

To be clear, that was 55 in a row.

"I haven't tried that one in a while, but I might go back to it," Bogi said with a smile.

Maybe to some, re-attempting a drill that requires ultimate precision sounds arduous. Perhaps even annoying. To get that many shots in a row to fall, even for one of the world's greatest shooters, is not a small feat. For every success, there are a multiplicity of failures.

Bogi, on the other hand, speaks of the process like a great romance.

"Sometimes I like to be by myself in the gym and just shooting: enjoying shooting and enjoying playing basketball. Nothing else. It's simple. It's just love. It's pure love and nothing else."