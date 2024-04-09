Bogdan Bogdanovic Selected as Recipient of 2023-24 Sekou Smith Award

Local Media Panel Recognizes Veteran Guard for Professionalism with the Press

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks today announced guard Bogdan Bogdanovic as the recipient of the 2023-24 Sekou Smith Award, which annually honors the player on the team’s roster who best represents themselves and the franchise with professionalism and integrity in their interactions with the media.

Bogdanovic was selected via vote from a select local media panel. He will be recognized tonight during a pregame presentation, which will include members of Smith’s family.

“Bogi is a true professional, and that extends to his cooperation with the media,” said Hawks Vice President of Basketball Communications Jon Steinberg. “He is always accommodating and honest with the media during the season’s peaks and valleys and is a very deserving recipient among many strong candidates up and down the roster.”

In addition to the award, the Hawks named the media workroom at State Farm Arena after Smith in 2021, redesigning the space to honor his memory. The team also launched an annual Hawks-NBA Summer League internship in Smith’s name in 2021.

Smith served as the AJC’s Hawks beat writer from 2005-09 before joining NBA Digital as a multimedia reporter and analyst. He also spent time at The Clarion-Ledger in Jackson, MS and the Indianapolis Star, where he covered the Indiana Pacers as the team’s beat writer.

Past Sekou Smith Award Winners Past Sekou Smith Hawks-NBA Summer League Interns

2020-21 John Collins 2021 Clement Gibson (Jackson State University)

2021-22 Kevin Huerter 2022 Cullen Davis (Alabama State University)