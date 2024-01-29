BlazeSports America to Host 8th-Annual Big Peach Slam Jam Tournament

Atlanta Hawks Team Up with Nonprofit to Host their Eighth Annual Wheelchair Basketball Tournament

ATLANTA – BlazeSports America, a nonprofit organization founded after the 1996 Atlanta Paralympic Games and a leader in the field of adaptive sports and recreation, announces their eighth annual Big Peach Slam Jam Wheelchair Basketball Tournament, now the largest tournament of its kind, outside of nationals.

The tournament, sponsored by the Atlanta Hawks, will feature three BlazeSports teams in the prep, varsity, and women’s divisions, as well as another 31 teams from around the country. For the second time in school tournament history, there will be a women’s division featuring the BlazeSports Lady Ballers. The event is set to take place on February 3rd and 4th at Lovett School in Atlanta.

“We are so appreciative to have the privilege of hosting the annual Big Peach Slam Jam in collaboration with the Atlanta Hawks,” said Dawn Churi, Executive Director of BlazeSports. “With their generous support, we are thrilled to elevate this event to unprecedented heights, welcoming 400 athletes from across the nation this year. At BlazeSports, our core values revolve around representation and inclusivity, and Big Peach allows us to broaden our offerings, ensuring that every athlete has the opportunity to compete at the highest level possible.”

BlazeSports and the Atlanta Hawks have held an extensive alliance, dating back to 2013. This includes BlazeSports America’s Atlanta Jr. Hawks Wheelchair Basketball Program, supported by the Hawks Foundation, one of the most successful youth wheelchair basketball programs in the country. Youth athletes aged 6-18 years old can participate in this seven-month program, which is part of the NWBA.

In the past, the BlazeSports Lady Ballers have hosted multiple women’s clinics for interested athletes throughout the Southeast, before forming an official team in December 2022.

“We are excited to team up with BlazeSports for the eighth annual Big Peach Slam Jam Tournament,” said Hawks’ Vice President of Community Impact and Basketball Programs Jon Babul. “The tournament’s expansion and the return of the women’s division highlight the progress and momentum achieved through the power community partnership. Inclusivity of all athletes to compete at the highest level and partake in an unforgettable basketball experience is a huge win for everyone involved!”

BlazeSports Big Peach Slam Jam will take place at the Lovett School in Atlanta and will host 34 teams this year. The event will tip off on Saturday, February 3rd at 8 a.m. The tournament resumes on Sunday, February 4 at 8 a.m. and ends with a championship game for prep, varsity and JNIT divisions at 12:30 p.m.

For more information about the event, volunteering, and game schedule, visit https://blazesports.org/