Atlanta's Own Gunna to Perform at Halftime of Hawks Game Presented by Planet Fitness on Wednesday, Nov. 17

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks today announced their first in-game concert for the 2021-22 season, which is set to take place at halftime of the team’s Nov. 17 game presented by Planet Fitness. Atlanta’s own GRAMMY Award®-nominated, multi-platinum selling rapper Gunna will perform during Wednesday’s contest against Boston, in which tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

“I’m excited to perform on the court of my home team,” said Gunna. “Having the chance to also give back to the community through this performance means so much to me. Forever I Love Atlanta. Go Hawks!”

As part of this special performance, Gunna is set to bring guests to the game as part of community outreach. In addition, he has teamed up with Hawks to create one limited-edition, co-branded shirt, available in the Hawks Shop available for purchase exclusively at the Hawks Shop. Additionally, the Hawks have teamed up with the YSL Records rapper to donate shirts to the Gunna Drip Closet. Gunna Drip Closet, which launched earlier this year, features vegan options, shelf-stable foods, frozen meals, fresh produce, snacks, toiletries, shoes, and clothing. Students at Ronald E. McNair Middle School (Atlanta, Ga.) have daily access to these items, free of charge, and the ability to take them home to their families.

Gunna, a College Park, Georgia-based artist and executive, became interested in music and rapping as a hobby in his early teens. Gunna hit the Billboard 200 for the first time with his first arrival of 2018, Drip Season 3, featuring guest appearances from Lil Yachty, Lil Uzi Vert and Metro Boomin. Within ten months, the rapper returned beside Lil Baby with DRIP HARDER, which went to #4, highlighted by “Drip Too Hard”, his first platinum-certified record. Gunna’s sophomore album, WUNNA, arrived in May 2020. Previewed by woozy trap singles “Skybox” and “Wunna”, the project featured collaborations with Roddy Ricch, Lil Baby and Young Thug, among others, and entered the Billboard 200 at #1.

In the past, the Hawks have teamed up with a variety of award-winning chart-topping artists across hip-hop, R&B and gospel for special in-game performances. Past performances have included 2 Chainz, Future, Rae Sremmurd, Lecrae and Koryn Hawthorne.

Limited tickets remain for this game presented by Planet Fitness on Wednesday, Nov. 17 at Hawks.com. To purchase a limited-edition bundle which includes a ticket, a Hawks x Gunna co-branded t-shirt and $10 food and beverage credit, visit Hawks.com/Gunna.