Atlanta Hawks to hold 2023 Open Practice on Monday, Oct. 9

Fans Can Claim Tickets for Just $5 at Ticketmaster.com with All Ticket Proceeds Going to the Atlanta Hawks Foundation

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks have announced the date and time for their 2023 Open Practice, which will be held on Monday, Oct. 9 at 7:30 p.m. at the award-winning State Farm Arena.

The team’s Open Practice provides fans a unique opportunity to watch the club go through a real NBA practice run by Head Coach Quin Snyder and his coaching staff. It also gives Hawks fans a first look at the team’s 2023-24 roster, which features guard Trae Young, who is coming off his second straight season leading the NBA in total assists, and guard Dejounte Murray, who became just the second Hawk in franchise history to average at least 20.0 points (20.5), 5.0 rebounds (5.3), and 5.0 assists (6.1) in a single season, doing so during the 2022-23 campaign.

“The city is excited for the return of Hawks basketball! We are ready to welcome back Hawks fans to the award-winning State Farm Arena for the upcoming season,” said Hawks CEO Steve Koonin. “Our annual Open Practice is a fantastic opportunity for fans to watch how a practice is led by Head Coach Quin Snyder and get their first glimpse on our team’s newest players.”

The night will also feature members of the Hawks entertainment teams, including appearances from Harry the Hawk and the ATL Dancers.

Fans should enter State Farm Arena through Gates 2 or 5 as doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Seating is general admission. Fans can purchase tickets for $5 at Ticketmaster.com. All ticket proceeds will go to the Atlanta Hawks Foundation.