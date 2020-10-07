Atlanta Hawks & State Farm Arena Selected As Winner Of 2020 Atlanta E3 Award

ATLANTA – On Monday the Metro Atlanta Chamber announced that the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena have been selected as one of four winners of the 2020 Atlanta E3 Awards. Entering its eighth year, the Atlanta E3 Awards celebrate the companies, organizations and people whose work innovates at the intersection of sustainability and commerce. To date, the awards have recognized 42 recipients.

The awards recognize that doing the right thing by the environment is not at odds with making a profit. By fostering collaboration and problem solving, many Atlanta companies are making a positive difference.

“As an organization we are honored to receive this award from the Metro Atlanta Chamber, we are proud of our work in the community and all that we’ve done and continue to do to advance our sustainability efforts at State Farm Arena,” said Geoff Stiles, Hawks Vice President of Facility and Building Operations. “We are committed to thinking bigger than ourselves by consciously considering how we can lessen waste in the landfills of Atlanta and how we operate the building more efficiently to reduce our consumption. Be it from the way we purchase locally or how we reduce our energy consumption; our efforts will remain true to the community.”

The Atlanta Hawks organization has shown a strong commitment to sustainability through the retrofitting of State Farm Arena to be the first NBA Arena awarded LEED Certification for Existing Buildings: Operations and Maintenance, as well as through community engagement work throughout Metro Atlanta. The arena is on a journey to become a Zero Waste facility, and the organization’s partnership with vendors to focus on supply chain, recycling, composting, and waste management has been significant on the way to reaching that goal. One recent success is the team merchandise store, Hawks Shop, eliminating single-use plastic bags for merchandise, and now using paper bags made from recycled cardboard.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hawks partnered with Goodr to provide meals to food-insecure populations such as seniors and low-income students dependent on school meals, and to frontline healthcare workers. Earlier this summer, the organization partnered with Fulton County to create Georgia’s largest-ever voting precinct at State Farm Arena. Early voting for the Georgia General Primary Runoff Election took place this summer at the arena and early voting for the November Presidential election will take place there as well. Hundreds of Hawks and State Farm Arena full-time and part-time employees were trained to serve as election workers to further support the operations.

“This year’s Atlanta E3 winners represent the very best of the cutting-edge companies advancing what sustainability means for metro Atlanta’s businesses and their communities,” said Katie Kirkpatrick, president and CEO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber. “We are thrilled to showcase their impact in the region and in their respective industries.”

The other 2020 E3 Award winners are Georgia Power Company, Genuine Parts Company, and Kendeda Building – Georgia Institute of Technology.

For more information and tickets, please visit atlantae3awards.com and follow along at #E3ATL on social media. To learn more about State Farm Arena’s sustainability efforts, please visit statefarmarena.com/sustainability.