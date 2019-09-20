Atlanta Hawks Sign Tahjere McCall

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks have signed guard Tahjere (TAHJ-eer) McCall, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Most recently, McCall played on the Hawks’ Las Vegas Summer League team, starting four games and averaging 11.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.5 steals in 31.0 minutes (.455 FG%, .500 3FG%, .714 FT%).

He appeared in one game last season with the Brooklyn Nets, tallying four points and one rebound in eight minutes (2-3 FGs). McCall spent the last two years with the Long Island Nets of the NBA G League, and last season, in 33 games (19 starts), averaged 11.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.4 steals in 26.1 minutes (.498 FG%, .759 FT%).

He finished his collegiate career at Tennessee State (2015-17) following two years at Niagara (2012-14). As a senior at TSU, he averaged 14.3 points, 5.1 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 2.8 steals in 32.1 minutes (.435 FG%, .637 FT%) in 27 starts. He attended Carver High School in his hometown of Philadelphia, PA.