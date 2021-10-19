Atlanta Hawks Sign Kevin Huerter to Contract Extension

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks today announced the team has signed guard Kevin Huerter to a contract extension, which begins with the 2022-23 season. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

“It was important to our group to secure Kevin as a part of our team moving forward,” said Hawks President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Travis Schlenk. “He’s developed into a versatile, two-way player who can fit any lineup and can play minutes all over the perimeter. We are excited his future is in Atlanta.”

In 69 games (49 starts) last season, the 6’7 guard averaged 11.9 points, 3.5 assists, 3.3 rebounds and a team-best 1.2 steals (tied for 31st in the NBA) in 30.8 minutes (.432 FG%, .363 3FG%, .781 FT%). He scored 10-19 points 39 times and 20-29 seven times, recording three double-doubles. Huerter led the team in total minutes played (2,126), in rebounding once, assists three times, steals 26 times and blocks five times.

In 18 playoff contests in 2021 (10 starts), he put in 11.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 31.0 minutes (.428 FG%, .347 3FG%, .706 FT%). In helping vault the Hawks to the Eastern Conference Finals for the second time in Atlanta franchise history, Huerter finished with a career playoff high 27 points, seven rebounds, three assists and a steal in 40 minutes (10-18 FGs, 2-4 3FGs and 5-7 FTs) in a 103-96 win in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at Philadelphia.

He appeared in 56 games (48 starts) in 2019-20, averaging 12.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 31.4 minutes (.413 FG%, .380 3FG%, .828 FT%), finishing second on the team with 127 3FGM, including two games with six triples. Huerter scored in double figures 35 times, including six games with 20-or-more.

As a rookie in 2018-19, the Maryland product compiled 9.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 27.3 minutes (.419 FG%, .385 3FG%, .732 FT%) in 75 games (59 starting assignments). Among qualifying rookies, he ranked third in 3FG% (36th in the NBA), sixth in apg, 7th in spg, 7th in mpg, 10th in ppg and 12th in rpg. He was named to the 2019 NBA All-Rookie Second Team.

Atlanta selected Huerter in the first round (19th overall) of the 2018 NBA Draft.