Atlanta Hawks Sign Guards Jarkel Joiner and Keaton Wallace

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks signed guards Jarkel Joiner and Keaton Wallace, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the agreements were not disclosed.

Joiner appeared in four games with the Hawks during the NBA 2K24 Summer League 2023 in Las Vegas, registering 4.3 points, and 1.3 rebounds in 12.0 minutes.

Throughout his six-year collegiate career, Joiner suited up for NC State (2022-23), Ole Miss (2019-22, redshirt in 2019-20), and Cal State Bakersfield (2017-19). He appeared in 148 contests (136 starts), owning averages of 13.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.0 steal in 31.7 minutes of action (.417 FG%, .330 3FG%, .828 FT%).

During the 2022-23 season, the 6-1 guard saw action in 34 games (all starts) as a member of the Wolfpack, tallying career highs in points per game (17.0), rebounds per game (4.8), assists per game (3.6), steals per game (1.3), and minutes per game (35.9). His 17.0 points per game ranked fourth in the ACC, while his 35.9 minutes per game ranked third. Joiner was named to the ACC All-Second Team, leading NC State to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018.

Wallace appeared in 49 total games (48 starts) with the Ontario Clippers during the 2022-23 NBA G League season (regular season and Showcase Cup), notching 13.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.7 steals in 32.6 minutes per game (.463 FG%, .382 3FG%, .745 FT%). He put in 30-or-more points three times during the 2022-23 campaign, including a career-best 39 points on 16-22 shooting from the floor and a 7-8 mark from deep in a win over the Motor City Cruise on Jan. 15, 2023.

The 6-3 guard signed a two-way contract with the LA Clippers on Feb. 21, 2023. He did not appear in any games with the Clippers and was waived on March 1. Wallace saw action in three games with the Clippers during the NBA 2K24 Summer League 2023 in Las Vegas, recording 7.0 points, 1.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.0 steal in 16.1 minutes (.400 FG%, .300 3FG%, 1.000 FT%).

Wallace has appeared in 93 total games (79 starts) across two NBA G League seasons, owning averages of 14.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists in 31.2 minutes (.460 FG%, .382 3FG%, .773 FT%).