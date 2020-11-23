Atlanta Hawks Sign Free Agent Guard Rajon Rondo

ATLANTA -– The Atlanta Hawks have signed free agent guard Rajon Rondo, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

“Rajon is an intense competitor, a proven winner and a true student of the game,” said Hawks President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Travis Schlenk. “His resume and experience speak for themselves. We’re excited to add him to our group.”

Rondo, a two-time NBA champion (including in 2020 with the Lakers), four-time All-Star and two-time NBA All-Defensive First Team member, has led the NBA in assists three times and in steals once.

In 873 career regular season games (729 starts) with Boston, Dallas, Sacramento, Chicago, New Orleans and the Los Angeles Lakers, he’s averaged 10.2 points, 8.3 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 31.0 minutes (.458 FG%, .316 3FG%, .606 FT%). The 6-foot-1 Rondo has 121 games of career postseason experience (105 starting assignments), averaging 13.3 points, 9.0 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 35.9 minutes (.444 FG%, .320 3FG%, .648 FT%).

Among active NBA players, Rondo ranks fourth in assists (7,215, 15th overall in NBA history) and sixth in steals (1,451).

The 21st overall pick in the 2006 NBA Draft by Phoenix, Rondo was traded to the Celtics on draft night. He earned NBA All-Defensive First Team honors in 2010 and 2011, All-Defensive Second Team in 2009 and 2012, Third Team All-NBA in 2012 and Second Team All-Rookie in 2007.

As a collegiate player at Kentucky, the Louisville native appeared in 68 games over two seasons, averaging 9.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.3 steals in 28.1 minutes (.493 FG%, .283 3FG%, .577 FT%).

He will wear jersey No. 7.