Atlanta Hawks Sign Free Agent Forward Solomon Hill

ATLANTA -– The Atlanta Hawks have signed free agent forward Solomon Hill, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

“Solomon is a player who has been on four playoff teams and has competed on the highest level,” said Hawks President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Travis Schlenk. “We are fortunate to add his veteran presence to our group.”

Hill has seen action in 364 regular season games (172 starts) over the course of seven seasons with Indiana, New Orleans, Memphis and Miami. The Los Angeles native holds career averages of 5.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 22.0 minutes per matchup (.395 FG%, .336 3FG%, .801 FT%). Hill has appeared in 24 playoff contests with the Pacers, Pelicans and Heat, shooting .463 (19-41) from beyond-the-arc and .923 (24-26) from the free-throw line in postseason play. The 6’7 forward played in four NBA Finals games in 2020 for the Heat.

The 23rd overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft by Indiana, Hill was a four-year player at the University of Arizona and left tied for the most games played (139) in Wildcats history.

He will wear jersey No. 18.