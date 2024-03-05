Atlanta Hawks Sign Dylan Windler to Two-Way Contract

Selected with the 26th Overall Pick in the 2019 NBA Draft

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks have signed forward Dylan Windler to a two-way contract, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Windler has appeared in 11 games this season, most recently suiting up for the Los Angeles Lakers as a two-way player. The 6-7 forward began the 2023-24 season on a two-way contract with the New York Knicks.

Drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers with the 26th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Windler spent the first three seasons of his career in Cleveland. Over the course of his four-year NBA career, he has seen action in 95 games, owning career averages of 3.1 points and 2.1 rebounds in 10.7 minutes (.417 FG%, .800 FT%).

Windler has appeared in 42 NBA G League contests in his career (24 starts), tallying 13.4 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 28.4 minutes (.467 FG%, .375 3FG%, .683 FT%). On Jan. 5, 2024, against the Delaware Blue Coats, the 27-year-old grabbed an NBA G League-record 33 rebounds, in addition to pouring in 23 points in 40 minutes of action. He became just the second player in NBA G League history to record 20-or-more points and 30-or-more rebounds in a single game, joining Angel Delgado (22 points, 31 rebounds on Jan. 4, 2019).