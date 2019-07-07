Atlanta Hawks Sign De'Andre Hunter

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Hawks have signed rookie De’Andre Hunter, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Hunter, the fourth overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers and traded to the New Orleans Pelicans on July 6, was acquired by the Hawks on July 7 along with Solomon Hill, a conditional 2023 second-round pick and the draft rights to guard Jordan Bone, the 57th overall selection, from the Pelicans in exchange for the draft rights to center Jaxson Hayes, the eighth overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker, the 17th overall pick, guard Marcos Louzada Silva, the 35th overall selection and a conditional 2020 first-round pick.

The ACC Defensive Player of the Year, an All-ACC First Team performer and Consensus Third Team All-American, Hunter helped lead Virginia to the National Championship this past season while averaging 15.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 32.5 minutes (.520 FG%, .438 3FG%, .783 FT%), starting 38 games. He ranked second in the conference in field-goal percentage and ninth in scoring.

In 2017-18, Hunter was the ACC Sixth Man of the Year and a member of the conference’s All-Freshman team after putting up 9.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 19.9 minutes (.488 FG%, .382 3FG%, .755 FT%). The native of Philadelphia, PA attended Friends Central High School, where he was the Pennsylvania Class AA Player of the Year in 2015-16.