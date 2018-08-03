Atlanta Hawks Sign Alex Len

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has signed center Alex Len, it was announced today.

Originally the fifth overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft, the 7’1” Len spent his first five NBA seasons with the Phoenix Suns. In 69 games last season (13 starting assignments), he averaged 8.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 20.2 minutes (.566 FG%, .684 FT%). He finished second in the NBA (minimum 20 games) with an average of 7.2 rebounds in 56 games when coming off the bench.

In 2016-17, Len participated in 77 games (34 starts), totaling 8.0 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.3 blocks (17th in the NBA) in 20.3 minutes, hitting .497 FG% and .721 FT%. He put in 9.0 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 78 games (46 starts) in 2015-16, ranking 36th in the NBA in rebounding. In 2014-15, Len compiled 6.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks (18th in the league) in 22.0 minutes, playing in 69 games (44 starts). In his rookie campaign (2013-14), he averaged 2.0 points and 2.4 rebounds in 8.6 minutes (42 games, three starts).

In 335 career contests with Phoenix (140 starts), Len posted 7.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 19.9 minutes (.485 FG%, .707 FT%). He ranks eighth in Suns’ franchise history in blocks (344), 10th in double-doubles (52) and 21st in rebounds (2,175).

In two seasons at University of Maryland, Len finished with averages of 9.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.1 blocks in 24.5 minutes (.538 FG%, .663 FT%) in 60 games (48 starts). He is a native of Antratsit, Ukraine. He will wear No. 25.