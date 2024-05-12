Atlanta Hawks Secure First Overall Pick in 2024 NBA Draft

Second Time in Franchise History Hawks Own First Overall Pick in Draft

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks secured the first overall pick at the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery, which was conducted earlier today in Chicago. The first pick in this year’s draft is Atlanta’s own.

Entering today’s lottery, the Hawks held a 3% chance of receiving the top overall pick in this year’s draft. It’s just the second time in Atlanta history the club owns the first overall pick, as the Hawks selected David Thompson with the first pick in the 1975 NBA Draft.

The 2024 NBA Draft, presented by State Farm, will mark the 78th year of the event. New this year, the NBA Draft will expand to a two-night format. The first round will take place on Wednesday, June 26 at the Barclays Center, while the second round will take place at ESPN’s Seaport District Studios on Thursday, June 27. The first round will continue to have five minutes between draft picks and the second round will increase to four minutes from two minutes.

ABC, ESPN and the ESPN App will each air the first round, and ESPN and the ESPN App will broadcast the second round. Coverage on both nights will begin at 8 p.m. ET. ESPN Radio will also provide national coverage of the NBA Draft.