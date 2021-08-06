Atlanta Hawks Re-Sign Lou Williams

ATLANTA -– The Atlanta Hawks today announced the team has re-signed guard Lou Williams. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

“Lou proved invaluable to our team after we acquired him last season, providing scoring, ballhandling and leadership off our bench,” said Hawks President of Basketball Operations/General Manager Travis Schlenk. “He’s a respected veteran who our guys really look up to and enjoy playing with, and we’re certainly pleased that he’s continuing his career in an Atlanta uniform.”

In 66 games last season (24 with the Hawks and 42 with the Clippers), the 6’1 guard averaged 11.3 points, 3.4 assists and 2.1 rebounds in 21.6 minutes (.410 FG%, .399 3FG%, .867 FT%).

In 1,067 career games (122 starts) with Philadelphia, Atlanta, Toronto, the LA Lakers, Houston and the LA Clippers, the 17th-year veteran has career averages of 14.3 points, 3.5 assists and 2.2 rebounds in 24.7 minutes (.420 FG%, .351 3FG%, .841 FT%). He has played in 89 career postseason games (two starts), averaging 11.4 points, 2.8 assists and 2.2 rebounds in 23.3 minutes (.400 FG%, .820 FT%).

Originally selected in the second round (45th overall) of the 2005 NBA Draft by the 76ers, Williams is a three-time winner of the NBA’s Sixth Man Award (2015, 2018, 2019, tied with Jamal Crawford for the most in league history) and the NBA’s all-time leading bench scorer (13,042 points as a bench player). Among all active players, he ranks seventh in points (15,239), third in games played (1,067), 12th in three-pointers made (1,420) and assists (3,684), fifth in free throws made (3,975) and 15th in free-throw percentage (.841). Williams is the only player since 1970-71 (when starters were first tracked) to have at least 15,000 career points with less than 400 games as a starter.

Williams starred at South Gwinnett High School in Snellville, where he was named Georgia’s Mr. Basketball in 2005, in addition to First-Team Parade All-American and Naismith Prep Player of the Year honors.